What Is Hantavirus? This Is Where It Got Its Name From

Hantavirus is a group of viruses that spread primarily from rodents to humans, and it can cause serious illness when people inhale contaminated particles or come into close contact with infected rodent waste. The term "hantavirus" is connected to a specific place, which makes its origin interesting. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Priyanka Prakash, Associate Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital Varthur and Whitefield, said, "Hantavirus is a rare but potentially dangerous disease that has once again drawn global attention due to recent outbreaks. While most people may never encounter the infection, its high fatality rate and severe complications make awareness and early recognition extremely important."

History Of Hantavirus

Dr. Prakash says that the history of Hantavirus dates back centuries, with references believed to exist during imperial times. However, it first gained major global attention during the Korean War, when soldiers developed a mysterious haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome that was later linked to the virus. In 1993, another fatal outbreak occurred in the American Southwest, where patients developed a severe pulmonary syndrome associated with Hantavirus infection.

The name "hantavirus" has a geographic origin. It comes from the Hantan River in South Korea. Scientists first isolated the virus from field mice collected near that river, and the name was formed from that location. This is a common practice in medicine and virology, where viruses are sometimes named after the place where they were first identified or where an important outbreak occurred.

The story behind the name also reflects the history of virus discovery. When researchers identified a virus associated with rodents near the Hantan River, the name came from that discovery. Over time, the name stayed in use as scientists learned more about related viruses found in other parts of the world.

"Over the years, outbreaks have appeared in clusters. More recently, the Andes strain, which was linked to an outbreak on a cruise in 2026 and reportedly claimed multiple lives, has become a major focus of concern," adds Dr. Prakash.

About Hantavirus

Hantaviruses are part of a larger family of viruses that live in rodents such as mice and rats. These animals usually carry the virus without appearing sick, which makes the infection hard to notice in nature. Humans, however, are not natural hosts, and when they become exposed, the consequences can be much more serious. Infection usually happens when someone breathes in air contaminated with particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. It can also occur through direct contact with infected materials or, less commonly, through bites or scratches. One reason why people need to be cautious of hantavirus is that it can cause severe illness.

Hantavirus is primarily spread through exposure to infected rodent droppings, particularly from deer mice. Infection usually occurs when people inhale particles contaminated with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. The incubation period can range from one to eight weeks, though symptoms commonly appear within two to four weeks after exposure. This delayed onset often makes early identification and containment difficult.

Dr. Prakash said, "The Andes strain is especially concerning because it is the only known Hantavirus strain capable of human-to-human transmission. Even though its transmission rate is lower compared to diseases like COVID-19 or measles, the mortality rate can range between 35-50 per cent, making it a serious public health concern."

Symptoms Of Hantavirus

Symptoms of Hantavirus generally appear in two phases. The early stage resembles a common viral illness and may include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, dizziness, and chills. In some cases, the illness may remain self-limiting and resolve without complications.

However, if the disease progresses, patients can develop severe respiratory complications. This may include pneumonia-like symptoms, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), shortness of breath, chest tightness, and cough, eventually leading to respiratory failure.

Preventing Hantavirus

At present, there are no approved vaccines or specific antiviral treatments for Hantavirus. While some antiviral drugs have shown promise, real-world clinical data remains limited. Treatment is therefore largely supportive, making prevention and early medical attention especially important, says Dr. Prakash.

Preventing hantavirus infection depends largely on avoiding contact with rodents and their contaminated materials. Homes, sheds, cabins, garages, and storage areas can become risk points. Good prevention includes sealing holes that let rodents enter, storing food securely, cleaning up carefully, and avoiding dust that may contain dried droppings or urine.

Dr. Prakash highlights that people who have traveled to areas experiencing outbreaks and develop symptoms within eight weeks should immediately inform their doctor. "Preventive measures also play a crucial role. Individuals cleaning areas with rodent infestations or handling rodent-contaminated waste should wear gloves and masks to reduce exposure risk."

Although Hantavirus remains rare, timely attention, awareness, and proper containment measures are essential in reducing severe outcomes and preventing further spread.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.