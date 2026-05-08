Exclusive: No Symptomatic Hantavirus Cases On MV Hondius, Says Cruise Operator

Oceanwide Expeditions, the company operating the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius linked to the ongoing hantavirus outbreak investigation, has said there are currently "no symptomatic individuals" onboard the vessel. The statement comes amid heightened global monitoring after multiple confirmed hantavirus cases and three deaths were reported in connection with the cruise ship earlier this month.

In an exclusive response to NDTV, Lotte Huijg said the company continues to manage "an ongoing medical situation" onboard while monitoring passengers and crew members closely. The ship, which began its Antarctic expedition from Ushuaia, Argentina, has remained under international public health scrutiny because some cases involved the Andes strain of hantavirus - the only known hantavirus strain associated with limited human-to-human transmission.

The update comes as health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), continue coordinating surveillance and contact tracing efforts linked to the vessel.

Also Read: India Activates Precautionary Hantavirus Surveillance As Cruise Outbreak Grows

"No Symptomatic Individuals On Board"

Responding to NDTV's queries via email, Oceanwide Expeditions representative Lotte Huijg stated:

"We can confirm there are currently no symptomatic individuals on board the vessel."

According to an internal report released by Oceanwide Expeditions, the vessel had 88 passengers and 61 crew members from 23 countries onboard as of May 4.

The company also confirmed that two Indian crew members remain onboard the ship.

Oceanwide Expeditions stated that "the first confirmed case of hantavirus was not reported until 4 May 2026," adding that the company "continues to manage an ongoing medical situation on board m/v Hondius."

Why The Outbreak Drew Global Attention

The MV Hondius outbreak triggered international concern because the virus identified in confirmed cases was the Andes strain of hantavirus.

According to experts hantavirus outbreak coverage, the Andes strain is the only known hantavirus associated with documented evidence of limited human-to-human transmission.

The World Health Organization has stressed that hantavirus spreads very differently from Covid-19 and generally requires prolonged close contact rather than casual exposure.

WHO currently considers the broader public health risk to be low, although international surveillance remains active because hantavirus can have a relatively long incubation period.

Also Read: WHO Recommends Isolation For Confirmed Hantavirus Cases: Safety Measures For Passengers And Crew Explained

Ongoing Monitoring Continues

Health authorities are continuing epidemiological investigations, diagnostic analysis and passenger monitoring linked to the outbreak. Earlier reports confirmed multiple laboratory-positive hantavirus cases and three deaths associated with the voyage.

The Union Health Ministry in India has also activated precautionary surveillance measures through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), particularly because two Indian nationals remain onboard.

Oceanwide Expeditions' latest statement indicating that no symptomatic individuals are currently onboard the MV Hondius may offer some reassurance as global health agencies continue monitoring the outbreak. However, authorities remain vigilant due to the rare transmission characteristics of the Andes hantavirus strain and the ongoing international investigation surrounding the cruise ship cases.

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