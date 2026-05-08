Old Hantavirus Tweet Goes Viral: Experts Warn Against Panic, See List Of Reliable Resources

As the hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius continues to dominate headlines, a years-old social media post predicting a "future hantavirus pandemic" has resurfaced online, triggering fear and speculation across platforms. The viral tweet, originally posted in 2022 and recently amplified amid global concern over the outbreak, has added to growing misinformation surrounding the rare viral disease.

Public health experts warn that such viral posts often spread faster than verified medical information during global health scares. The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly stated that the current hantavirus outbreak is not comparable to Covid-19 and does not presently represent a pandemic threat. Yet alarming claims, out-of-context posts and unverified health advice continue circulating widely online.

Health communication researchers say this pattern is common during infectious disease outbreaks. Fear, uncertainty and rapidly evolving information create an environment where misinformation thrives, especially on social media platforms driven by emotional and sensational content. Experts say responsible sharing, fact-checking and reliance on credible public health agencies are essential to prevent unnecessary panic during outbreaks.

This tweet is going viral from a user who created their account in June 2020. In that same month, they posted a “prediction” claiming the COVID pandemic would end in 2023 and that Hantavirus would emerge in 2026.



And this is how these ‘SCAMS' work:



Someone creates an X account,… pic.twitter.com/MZzfh8kgZ4 — Dr. Simon (@goddek) May 7, 2026

Why Health Misinformation Spreads So Quickly Online

The resurfaced 2022 tweet gained traction because it appeared to "predict" the current hantavirus outbreak aboard MV Hondius. However, experts say retrospective viral posts often create a false sense of inevitability or conspiracy during disease outbreaks.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health emergencies are frequently accompanied by an "infodemic", an overabundance of information, including misleading or false claims, that makes it difficult for people to identify trustworthy guidance.

Social media algorithms also tend to prioritise emotionally charged content. Fear-inducing posts about "new pandemics", "cover-ups" or "deadly mystery viruses" often receive more engagement than cautious scientific explanations.

The WHO notes that hantavirus remains a rare disease primarily linked to exposure to infected rodents. While the Andes strain associated with the current outbreak has shown limited human-to-human transmission in the past, WHO has stressed that it spreads very differently from Covid-19.

Also Read: "This Is Not Covid, Nor Influenza. It Spreads Very Differently": WHO On Hantavirus Outbreak

Why Panic During Outbreaks Can Be Harmful

Experts say misinformation during health crises can cause significant psychological and public health damage. Panic may lead people to avoid hospitals, misuse medicines, stigmatise affected individuals or overwhelm emergency systems with unnecessary fear-driven responses.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, several studies documented how misinformation contributed to vaccine hesitancy, unsafe home remedies and widespread anxiety. According to research published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH), exposure to repeated health misinformation online increases confusion and emotional distress while reducing trust in legitimate public health advice.

WHO has repeatedly urged the public to rely on verified information rather than social media speculation during disease outbreaks.

How To Verify Health Information Before Sharing

Public health experts recommend pausing before forwarding alarming claims, screenshots or viral posts related to outbreaks.

Here are some ways to verify health information responsibly:

1. Check The Original Source

Look for information published by established public health agencies or peer-reviewed medical institutions rather than anonymous accounts or edited screenshots.

Reliable sources include:

World Health Organization (WHO)

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC India)

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

2. Be Wary Of Old Posts Recycled As "Breaking News"

Experts say many viral outbreak posts are years old but reshared without context to appear newly relevant. Always check publication dates, timestamps and whether the information reflects the current outbreak situation.

3. Avoid Sharing Unverified Medical Advice

Home remedies, "immunity boosters", "miracle cures" and unofficial prevention methods can be dangerous if they discourage evidence-based treatment or protective measures. The World Health Organization - Infodemic Management warns that false health advice may directly endanger lives during emergencies.

4. Do Not Amplify Fear-Based Content

Experts advise against sharing videos or posts designed primarily to provoke panic. Repeated exposure to fear-heavy content can worsen mental stress and distort risk perception.

What WHO Says About The Current Hantavirus Outbreak

WHO has stated that the current outbreak linked to MV Hondius is not the beginning of a pandemic. According to WHO infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, "This is not Covid, this is not influenza, it spreads very, very differently."

The organisation says hantavirus mainly spreads through exposure to infected rodents, though the Andes strain has shown rare, limited person-to-person transmission in close-contact settings. WHO currently considers the broader public risk low while investigations continue.

Also Read: "More Cases May Appear Soon, But Public Health Risk Low": WHO Chief On Hantavirus Outbreak

How To Use Social Media Responsibly During Health Crises

Experts recommend treating social media during outbreaks the same way people approach emergency information during natural disasters: cautiously and critically.

Helpful practices include:

Following verified public health accounts

Cross-checking information before forwarding

Avoiding panic-driven speculation

Reporting misleading posts where possible

Limiting doom-scrolling to reduce anxiety

Prioritising official advisories over influencer commentary

Mental health experts also encourage taking breaks from constant outbreak coverage if it becomes emotionally overwhelming.

The resurfacing of a 2022 hantavirus tweet during the MV Hondius outbreak highlights how quickly fear and misinformation can spread online during global health scares. Experts say social media can be a valuable tool for public awareness, but only when information is shared responsibly and verified carefully.

As investigations into the current hantavirus outbreak continue, health authorities stress that accurate communication, not panic, remains one of the most important public health tools during any infectious disease emergency.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.