Hantavirus Treatment Protocols: Doctors Explain Why It's Not Like Covid Or The Flu

Hantavirus is increasingly gaining global attention, as a recent outbreak on an Atlantic cruise ship resulted in 3 deaths as of 8th May 2026. A Dutch couple and a German national, and several others, are sick, which has raised alarm bells all around the world. This has made global health agencies try to offer science-backed solutions to manage the possible deadly infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) held a press briefing on 7th May, 2026 where top disease experts explained Hantavirus in depth and conveyed "This is not like Covid-19 or the flu".

To answer this question, multiple doctors can explain how hantavirus treatment protocols work and why understanding their symptoms that mimic similar illnesses is necessary. This starts from recognising the early warning signs and avoiding panic-driven misinformation. While the disease remains rare, timely medical attention can play a crucial role in recovery.

What Is Hantavirus And How Does It Spread?

Dr Jatin Ahuja, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Apollo Hospitals, Indraprastha Delhi, explains, "Hantavirus is a viral infection primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, such as rats or mice."

He pinpoints, "Even the exposure to their urine, saliva, or droppings can infect an individual."

It is important to understand, as Dr Jatin explains, "The infection does not usually spread through casual human contact, but people may get infected by inhaling contaminated particles in closed or poorly ventilated spaces."

He adds, "People working in farms, storage areas, warehouses, basements, or old unused rooms should remain particularly cautious."

A Doctor Explains Why Early Symptoms Look Similar

Dr Jatin Ahuja highlights, "One of the main concerns with hantavirus is that the early symptoms are very general. They are not specific and often look similar to other common respiratory viral infections, especially in the first few days. Because of this overlap, it is easy to overlook it as a routine flu or viral fever."

This is important as early hantavirus symptoms are non-specific, making early detection difficult, and he adds, "Initially, symptoms may include

Fever

Tiredness

Muscle pain

Chills

Headache

Nausea

Stomach discomfort

How Hantavirus Becomes Dangerous

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) detail the specific conditions under which hantavirus can become dangerous.

The illness can worsen rapidly within days, especially in Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS/HCPS), as it can start when fluid build-up starts filling the lungs, which can lead to the following:

Sudden breathlessness

Chest tightness

Persistent cough

Falling oxygen levels

At this stage, immediate hospitalisation is critical.

Also Read: 2 Indians Among Crew On Cruise Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

Can Hantavirus Be Treated Like Covid-19 Or Influenza?

No, doctors clearly state that the nature of the disease and how it spreads differ from Covid-19 and influenza. Dr J. Kirtana, Associate Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains the following that you need to know:

No approved antivirals or vaccines exist for hantavirus currently.

Treatment is entirely supportive.

Ribavirin has been studied, but evidence remains inconclusive in Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.

Early diagnosis and ICU-level care significantly improve recovery chances.

What Is The Actual Treatment Protocol For Hantavirus?

Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, explains how patients who develop severe symptoms need medical attention.

He says, "In such cases, our immediate priority is to assess oxygen saturation, breathing effort, blood pressure, and overall respiratory status. Treatment is largely supportive, including oxygen therapy, careful fluid management, and close monitoring. In more severe cases, patients may require ICU admission and ventilatory support."

Dr Avi Kumar also adds, "One important clinical clue is exposure history. If a patient reports recent contact with rodents or cleaning closed, dusty spaces such as storerooms, sheds, or old buildings, hantavirus should always remain on the radar."

For a straightforward approach, he says, "Hantavirus may not have a direct cure, but it does have a treatment pathway, and early medical attention can be lifesaving."

Also Read: Are Hantavirus Tests Like Covid Tests? Doctors Explain Key Differences

Is Prevention The Only Real Protection?

Dr Jatin Ahuja agrees that prevention is currently the most effective defence. He explains the key precautions to take to protect yourself:

Avoid contact with rats and mice, as their droppings and urine could expose you.

Maintain cleanliness in rodent-prone areas, as hantaviruses can spread easily.

Wear gloves and masks when cleaning dusty or closed spaces to make sure you are safe.

Avoid dry sweeping, as the infection-causing particles can become aerosolised.

Ventilate closed rooms before cleaning, as the infection-causing particles could become settled in your lungs.

Store food properly and dispose of waste carefully, as it could attract rodents or mice.

Final Word From A Doctor On Hantavirus

Dr Jatin Ahuja also says that panic and misinformation can be dangerous, as people's behaviour could be erratic. While hantavirus is rare, delayed care increases the risk of developing complications. And recognising symptoms early and seeking medical help can save lives. The WHO and CDC are working with health authorities all over the world where possible infected patients are present and dispensing the right medical care to patients to manage their symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.