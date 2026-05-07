Hazmat Suits On, Health Authorities Evacuate Suspected Hantavirus Patients From Cruise Ship

Medical evacuation teams in full hazmat gear transferred suspected hantavirus patients from the cruise ship MV Hondius this week as international authorities intensified efforts to contain a rare outbreak linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus. Videos and images shared online showed health workers in respirators, gowns and face shields escorting stretcher-bound patients into specialised air ambulances near Amsterdam and Cape Verde. The Dutch-flagged expedition vessel, carrying around 150 passengers and crew, has been at the centre of an international health emergency after three passengers died and at least eight confirmed or suspected cases were linked to the ship. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the outbreak likely involves the Andes strain, the only hantavirus known to occasionally spread between humans through close contact.

As the ship heads toward Spain's Canary Islands under strict monitoring, authorities across Europe, South Africa and Argentina are carrying out contact tracing, quarantine planning and laboratory testing to prevent further spread. Experts say the evacuation response reflects standard WHO infection-control protocols for rare but high-risk respiratory outbreaks.

Three suspected #hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with @WHO, the ship's operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands.… pic.twitter.com/olQBk6tdGk — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 6, 2026

Why Authorities Used Hazmat Suits

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is usually transmitted through inhalation of aerosolised rodent urine, saliva or droppings. However, the Andes strain circulating in parts of Argentina and Chile has previously shown limited person-to-person transmission, particularly among close household contacts.

Because the exact transmission chain aboard MV Hondius remains unclear, health workers involved in evacuations adopted enhanced infection-control precautions, including respirators, impermeable gowns, gloves and eye protection. WHO guidance for handling severe respiratory infections recommends full personal protective equipment during patient transport, especially when transmission dynamics are uncertain.

Reuters photographs from Schiphol Airport showed medics in protective suits surrounding evacuated patients as they were transferred to specialist hospitals in the Netherlands and Germany.

Public health experts stress that these measures are precautionary and do not indicate widespread airborne transmission. WHO continues to classify the overall public risk as low because hantavirus does not spread as easily as influenza or Covid-19.

Three passengers with symptoms of hantavirus were evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship where an outbreak of the disease has killed three people and sickened five others since April 11. pic.twitter.com/uYzDFYOxBL — Kigali City News (@williamkalinda6) May 7, 2026

Inside The Emergency Evacuation Operation

Three people, including the ship's doctor and two crew members, were evacuated from the vessel after developing severe symptoms. According to Reuters, two of the patients required urgent medical care and were flown to Europe in medically equipped aircraft.

Passengers aboard the ship were confined to cabins while medics in protective equipment evaluated symptomatic individuals and monitored close contacts.

Spain agreed to receive the ship after WHO and European health authorities requested assistance, stating that the Canary Islands had the necessary infrastructure to safely isolate, assess and repatriate passengers. Spanish authorities said medical transportation and disembarkation would occur using controlled facilities and vehicles to avoid unnecessary public exposure.

Health officials in South Africa, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United States are also monitoring passengers who disembarked earlier in the voyage or had contact with infected travellers.

Also Read: Atlantic Cruise Outbreak Update: Hantavirus Has 38 Strains, Only 1 Spreads To Humans

Why Cruise Ships Complicate Outbreak Response

Epidemiologists say cruise ships create uniquely difficult outbreak conditions because passengers share enclosed spaces, dining areas and ventilation systems over extended periods.

The MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, in April and travelled through remote South Atlantic regions before the outbreak was identified. WHO investigators now believe the virus may have been introduced onboard by a passenger infected before embarkation.

Authorities are now tracing passenger movements before the voyage, including possible exposure to rodents in southern Argentina, where the Andes strain is endemic. Argentina has launched rodent surveillance, contact tracing and genomic analysis to determine the outbreak's origin and whether onboard human transmission occurred.

Also Read: Hantavirus vs Coronavirus: Which Viral Infection Is Deadlier?

What Happens Next

Once the ship docks in Spain, passengers are expected to undergo medical screening, laboratory testing and supervised repatriation. Spanish citizens onboard may be quarantined in specialised facilities while other passengers are monitored in their home countries.

WHO says the investigation remains ongoing and that confirming transmission chains will require epidemiological mapping and genomic sequencing of viral samples. Previous Andes hantavirus outbreaks in Argentina have shown that sequencing can help distinguish between environmental exposure and person-to-person spread.

The evacuation of suspected hantavirus patients from MV Hondius has become one of the most closely watched infectious disease responses of 2026 so far. The images of hazmat-clad medics escorting patients from aircraft underscore how seriously authorities are treating the outbreak, despite WHO's assessment that the wider public risk remains low.

As investigations continue, the incident is expected to offer important lessons on outbreak containment aboard cruise ships, international medical evacuations and the challenges posed by rare zoonotic diseases capable of limited human transmission.

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