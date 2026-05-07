Two Disease Specialists Heading To Hantavirus Cruise Boat: Operator

Two specialist doctors in infectious diseases are heading from the Netherlands to the MV Hondius ship that has seen a deadly outbreak of hantavirus, its operator said on Wednesday.

"Two infectious disease physicians, currently en route from the Netherlands, will embark m/v Hondius and remain with the vessel after its anticipated departure from Cape Verde," said Oceanwide Expeditions in a statement.

These doctors would only board the ship following the successful transfer of three people, two of whom are suffering from "acute symptoms", the operator added.

The third person is a close contact of a passenger who died onboard on May 2.

The operator said that an "additional medical professional" was already on the ship.

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