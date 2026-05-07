How A Dutch Couple Became The First Hantavirus Patients Of The Current Outbreak

The deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius is now being traced back to the voyage's earliest known patients, a Dutch couple who travelled across South America for months before boarding the vessel in Argentina. Health authorities in Argentina are reconstructing their movements through Chile, Uruguay and Argentina as investigators attempt to determine where the infections began and whether rare human-to-human transmission may have occurred onboard.

The husband-and-wife pair, who later died after developing severe respiratory illness linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, boarded the MV Hondius in Ushuaia on April 1 after an extended regional tour. The husband died aboard the ship on April 11, while his wife was evacuated from Saint Helena to a hospital in Johannesburg, where she later died. A German passenger also died during the outbreak, while several crew members and passengers required evacuation and monitoring.

The investigation has drawn global concern because the Andes strain, detected in at least two patients, is the only hantavirus known to occasionally spread between humans. Public health authorities in Argentina, Europe and South Africa are now combining contact tracing, rodent surveillance and genomic analysis to determine whether the virus was contracted before embarkation or spread aboard the ship itself.

Timeline Of The First Known Patients

According to Argentina's Ministry of Health, the Dutch couple first arrived in Argentina on November 27 before travelling through Chile and Uruguay over several months. They later returned to Argentina on March 27 and boarded the MV Hondius from Ushuaia on April 1.

The husband reportedly developed symptoms during the voyage and died aboard the ship on April 11. His body was disembarked at Saint Helena, a remote British territory in the South Atlantic. His wife, who also became ill, left the vessel at Saint Helena before being medically evacuated to Johannesburg, where she later died.

A third fatality, a German passenger, was also linked to the outbreak. WHO later confirmed that three additional suspected cases, including two crew members, were evacuated to the Netherlands for treatment and observation.

Also Read: Hazmat Suits On, Health Authorities Evacuate Suspected Hantavirus Patients From Cruise Ship

Why The Dutch Couple Are Central To The Investigation

Investigators believe the Dutch couple may represent the earliest known infections connected to the outbreak. Their extensive travel history across South America is now a major focus because hantavirus infections are typically acquired through exposure to infected rodents or contaminated environments rather than through routine human contact.

The Andes strain circulates primarily in Argentina and Chile and is carried by wild rodents, especially the long-tailed pygmy rice rat (Oligoryzomys longicaudatus). Humans usually become infected after inhaling viral particles from rodent urine, saliva or droppings.

Argentine authorities have stressed that the Andes strain has not been detected in Tierra del Fuego province, where Ushuaia is located, since 1996. That detail has complicated assumptions that the couple became infected immediately before boarding the cruise.

The WHO's investigators have also told AFP that the first infections "could not have originated on the cruise itself," suggesting that at least one passenger likely boarded the vessel already infected.

Argentina Launches Rodent Surveillance And Exposure Mapping

Argentina's health ministry said epidemiologists and field experts are being sent to Ushuaia to capture and test rodents "in areas linked to the route" of the Dutch couple. Environmental investigations are a standard part of hantavirus outbreak response. Researchers typically trap rodents in suspected exposure zones and test tissue or blood samples using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a molecular method used to identify viral genetic material.

Investigators are also reconstructing the couple's itinerary to identify possible exposure points, including rural stays, trekking routes, wildlife excursions and accommodation sites where rodent contact may have occurred. Experts say the timing of symptoms will be critical in determining whether the outbreak involved a single environmental exposure event or onboard transmission between passengers.

Also Read: Hantavirus Has 38 Strains, Only 1 Spreads To Humans: New Updates In Atlantic Cruise Outbreak

Why The Andes Strain Raises Concern

Most hantaviruses do not spread between humans. However, the Andes strain identified in at least two MV Hondius patients is unique because previous outbreaks in Argentina and Chile have demonstrated limited person-to-person transmission.

Research published in The New England Journal of Medicine and investigations conducted during Argentina's 2018-2019 outbreak showed that close-contact exposure, especially among family members or intimate partners, can occasionally spread the virus. That possibility has made the cruise ship outbreak particularly challenging for epidemiologists. Cruise ships create prolonged close-contact environments where passengers share cabins, dining spaces and enclosed ventilation systems for extended periods.

WHO has nevertheless maintained that the overall public risk remains low because sustained human transmission of Andes hantavirus is considered rare.

The Dutch couple at the centre of the MV Hondius outbreak may hold the key to understanding how the deadly infections began. Their months-long travel history across Argentina, Chile and Uruguay has transformed the outbreak into a complex multinational epidemiological investigation involving rodent surveillance, genomic sequencing and intensive contact tracing.

While WHO says the overall public risk remains low, the outbreak has renewed global attention on the Andes strain of hantavirus, one of the rare zoonotic viruses capable of limited human transmission. As investigators continue reconstructing the earliest infection timeline, the case is likely to become an important study in travel-linked outbreak detection and cross-border disease surveillance.

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