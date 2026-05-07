WHO Chief Tells AFP Hantavirus Outbreak Not Like Start Of Covid Pandemic

WHO chief told AFP Wednesday the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak isn't like Covid's early days
- The WHO chief dismissed similarities between hantavirus and Covid outbreak starts
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to AFP on the hantavirus situation on a cruise ship
- The hantavirus outbreak has caused international concern and alarm
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
The WHO chief told AFP Wednesday he did not believe a deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, which has sparked international alarm, has similarities with the start of the Covid pandemic.
Asked if the World Health Organisation deemed the hantavirus situation similar to the emergency at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "No, I don't think so."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world