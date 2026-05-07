WHO Chief Tells AFP Hantavirus Outbreak Not Like Start Of Covid Pandemic

The WHO chief told AFP Wednesday he did not believe a deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, which has sparked international alarm, has similarities with the start of the Covid pandemic.

Asked if the World Health Organisation deemed the hantavirus situation similar to the emergency at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "No, I don't think so."

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