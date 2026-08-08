Heavy lifting has been scapegoated for sciatica for decades, and people are continually told at the gym, at work, and even at home: 'Don't lift anything heavy or you'll get sciatica.' There are some grains of truth, but of course it is a simplified view of a very complex condition. Present evidence indicates that lifting heavy weights does not necessarily cause sciatica.

It appears sciatica develops from the combination of numerous factors, such as spinal degeneration, poor lifting techniques, muscle weakness, genetics, an individual's size, smoking, prolonged sitting, and repetitive loading of the spine. In numerous instances, the weight itself is insignificant.

What Exactly Is Sciatica?

Sciatica is basically pain that shows up because the sciatic nerve itself, or maybe one of its roots, gets irritated or squeezed a bit. It is kind of not really a disorder, more like a symptom that you notice. Usually it starts from the lower back or from the buttocks, then it goes along, like all the way through the leg, to the calf, or even further down to the foot. Along with pain, people might also feel tingling, numbness, or that weak muscle kind of feeling.

Sometimes sciatica can start with a herniated disc down in the low back, like one part of the disc sort of bulges inward and then presses down, compressing a nearby nerve root. But sciatica can also be the outcome of other spinal trouble, for example spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, which is also called DDD, or piriformis muscle syndrome. There's also spondylolisthesis and, though it's pretty uncommon, tumours or infections.

The Myth: Heavy Lifting Alone Causes Sciatica

One of the biggest systematic reviews on lumbar disc herniation kind of linked occupational mechanical exposures like repetitive heavy lifting, bending, twisting, and whole body vibration with a higher chance of lumbar disc herniation plus radiculopathy. Still, the evidence doesn't really suggest that one lone episode of lifting a heavy weight will automatically, and I mean inevitably, trigger sciatica in an otherwise healthy spine.

So basically, if someone lifts a heavy suitcase one time, it is unlikely they will get sciatica just from that single lift. But then again, if it turns into years of repeated lifting, with sloppy technique, not enough recovery time and relatively weak supporting muscles, the process may slowly speed up spinal degeneration over time.

Why Technique Matters More Than The Load

Forward bending with rounding of the back during lifting causes a marked increase in the intradiscal pressure. The added rotational movement during the process places more strain on the outer layers of the disc. The repeated forces can lead to small tears within the annulus fibrosus and thereby allow the inner material to herniate out.

Powerlifting, wrestling, rowing, and contact sports have all been shown in numerous sports medicine studies to not pose any greater risk of injury simply due to the heavy lifting aspect involved, provided the athlete has good technique, adequate core strength, recovery and no prior back injury.

The Risk Factors People Rarely Talk About

Heavy lifting is often blamed for most work-related injuries but the reality is, there are several other factors playing a role that are ignored.

Nicotine as everyone knows, is a vasoconstrictor which means that the supply of blood to the discs of the spine is reduced. This not only causes the discs to become degenerated quickly, but it also diminishes their function of healing minor damage.

Obesity: Overweight individuals experience more compressive stress on their lumbar spine regardless of whether they are standing, walking or resting.

Overweight individuals experience more compressive stress on their lumbar spine regardless of whether they are standing, walking or resting. Extended periods of sitting: People who have office jobs and sit down for long durations apply constant stress on their lumbar discs. Scientists believe that sedentariness is just as harmful as physical exertion for some people.

People who have office jobs and sit down for long durations apply constant stress on their lumbar discs. Scientists believe that sedentariness is just as harmful as physical exertion for some people. Mental stress: The latest scientific findings indicate an association between psychological stress and the likelihood of developing a disc hernia at the lumbar region and radicular pain. Mental stress causes muscle tension and affects gait.

The latest scientific findings indicate an association between psychological stress and the likelihood of developing a disc hernia at the lumbar region and radicular pain. Mental stress causes muscle tension and affects gait. Poor core muscle strength: Weak muscles allow the spinal discs to receive more direct mechanical stress during lifting.

These factors often interact rather than acting independently.

What About Weightlifting In The Gym?

Contrary to what people usually think, strength training is not something that most people should be put off by just on the grounds of it being resistance training. When properly guided, strength training enhances core stability, muscle endurance of the spine, and posture, which collectively can work as a protective measure against future low back pain incidents. Problems arise when individuals:

Lift beyond their capability

Ignore pain

Sacrifice technique to increase weight

Skip warm-up and mobility exercises

Train while fatigued

Progress loads too quickly

Recent rehabilitation research has shown that structured exercise programmes focusing on core strengthening and movement control improve outcomes in many patients with lumbar disc disorders.

Can One Lift Suddenly Trigger Sciatica?

Yes, but only in certain situations. Someone with an already weakened or degenerating disc may experience sudden symptoms after lifting a heavy object. In such cases, the lift is often the final trigger rather than the underlying cause. The degenerative process may have been developing silently over several years.

This explains why two people can lift the same object, yet only one develops sciatica.

How To Lift Safely

A few safety guidelines are suggested by the experts:

Try to keep the object close to your body

Do not bend from the waist, but bend your hips and knees

Constrict your abdominal muscles before you lift

Do not twist when lifting an object

Breathe out while you are lifting

Slowly increase the load in training

When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

Medical attention needs to be sought immediately in case the leg pain is accompanied by weakness, numbness near the groin area, difficulty walking, or problems with either urination or defecation, which may signify severe nerve compression.

Another risk factor for sciatica pain is heavy lifting. However, rarely does this represent the full reason behind someone's condition. Scientific investigations have proved that disc degeneration as a result of ageing, obesity, smoking, long periods spent sitting, psychological stress, poor movement patterns and lack of sufficient core strength are more influential than the actual weight. For the majority of healthy people, it would be much safer to lift objects correctly, train progressively and stay physically fit rather than avoid lifting objects. Thus, prevention of sciatica has little to do with fear of heavy objects.

(By Dr Aravind P R, Consultant - Rehabilitation Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospitals)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.