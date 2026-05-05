Hantavirus vs Coronavirus: Which Viral Infection Is Deadlier?

A recent hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, travelling from Argentina towards Cape Verde across the Atlantic, has drawn global attention. According to the World Health Organisation, a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness was reported to the WHO. As per the latest updates from WHO, three deaths, two confirmed cases, and five suspected cases of hantavirus have been confirmed on a cruise ship stuck off Cape Verde.

"As of 4 May 2026, seven cases (two laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three individuals reporting mild symptoms," the World Health Organisation said in a statement. Three of the people are no longer on the ship, and four remain on board.

The onset of illness occurred between 6 and 28 April 2026 and was characterised by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock. WHO currently assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low and will continue to monitor the current situation.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a serious viral infection primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, particularly through their droppings, urine, or saliva. The virus can also be contracted by inhaling dust contaminated with these excretions. Hantavirus can lead to serious health conditions like Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS).

Symptoms of Hantavirus:

1. Initial symptoms: Early symptoms typically appear 1-2 weeks after exposure and may include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Dizziness

Chills

Headaches

2. Progressed symptoms (HPS): As the disease progresses, it can affect the lungs, leading to:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Fluid accumulation in the lungs

3. HFRS symptoms: This variant is more kidney-focused and may include:

Severe abdominal pain

Low blood pressure

Kidney failure

Hantavirus vs Coronavirus: Key differences explained

Causes and transmission:

Coronavirus: Spreads primarily through human-to-human contact via respiratory droplets and aerosols. It can also spread via infected surfaces. Covid-19 has the ability to reach pandemic proportions rapidly.

Spreads primarily through human-to-human contact via respiratory droplets and aerosols. It can also spread via infected surfaces. Covid-19 has the ability to reach pandemic proportions rapidly. Hantavirus: Primarily a zoonotic disease, meaning it jumps from animals (specifically rodents) to humans. It is spread through contact with infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare. Factors contributing to outbreaks include environmental changes that increase rodent populations.

Symptoms:

Hantavirus: Initial symptoms mimic flu-like illnesses, often progressing rapidly to severe respiratory complications or kidney issues.

Initial symptoms mimic flu-like illnesses, often progressing rapidly to severe respiratory complications or kidney issues. Coronavirus: Symptoms vary widely; common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, and it can lead to severe respiratory illness.

Impact and outbreaks:

Hantavirus: Outbreaks are localised, often linked to specific areas with rodent infestations.

Outbreaks are localised, often linked to specific areas with rodent infestations. Coronavirus: Covid-19 has resulted in a global pandemic affecting millions, prompting widespread public health responses.

Preventive measures:

Hantavirus: Key measures focus on rodent control and avoiding contact with potentially contaminated environments.

Key measures focus on rodent control and avoiding contact with potentially contaminated environments. Coronavirus: Prevention includes vaccination, wearing masks, social distancing, and good hygiene practices.

Which is deadlier?

Severity and fatality rates

Case Fatality Rate (CFR): Hantavirus is much more lethal per case. The most severe form, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), has a mortality rate of approximately 38% to 40%. In contrast, the average CFR for Covid-19 is estimated at roughly 1% to 2%.

However, coronavirus has caused millions of deaths worldwide due to its high transmissibility. On the other hand, hantavirus is extremely rare, with only about 150,000 to 200,000 cases reported each year globally, resulting in a much lower total fatality.

To conclude, hantavirus can be more deadly on a case-by-case basis with a higher fatality rate for HPS. The overall impact of Covid-19 has been far more significant due to its global reach and widespread transmission. The relative deadliness often depends on the context of outbreaks and the populations affected.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.