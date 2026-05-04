Hantavirus Outbreak Kills 3 In Atlantic Cruise Ship: Symptoms Of The Deadly Viral Infection Explained

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing across the Atlantic has raised global concern after three people died and several others fell ill, according to the World Health Organisation. The outbreak occurred on the expedition vessel MV Hondius cruise ship travelling from Argentina towards Cape Verde, with authorities now investigating how the virus spread onboard. As per a study in journal Frontiers in Microbiology, hantavirus is a kind of virus that primarily circulate in nature by rodents, insectivores, and bats. They are considered emerging pathogens because their spread to humans causes severe diseases with high mortality rates, most notably hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome.

What Is Hantavirus?

"A hantavirus is a rare virus carried by rodents and transmitted to humans through contact with their urine, droppings, or saliva. A confirmed case on an Atlantic cruise ship has raised concern because such infections usually occur in rural settings, not on ships. The virus can cause serious illnesses like lung or kidney disease. Symptoms begin like the flu but can quickly become severe, making early detection and medical care very important," says Dr Manoj Kumar Goel, Principal Director and Unit Head - Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Gurgaon.

There are different types of hantavirus, but some can lead to a severe condition called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which affects the lungs and can become fatal if not treated early. As per a study in journal Immunology, Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is a rare, severe, and often fatal with up to 40% mortality,respiratory disease caused by orthohantaviruses, transmitted by rodents in the Americas.

It begins with flu-like symptoms (fever, aches) 7-39 days post-exposure, rapidly progressing to severe pulmonary edema and hypotension within 3-6 days. Treatment is primarily supportive in an ICU.

Also read: A New Flu On The Horizon? Why Scientists Are Sounding The Alarm On The Zoonotic Potential Of Influenza D

How Hantavirus Spreads?

Unlike many viral infections, hantavirus does not usually spread easily between people. Instead, it is mainly linked to environmental exposure. Common ways it spreads include:

Breathing in air contaminated with rodent waste particles

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face

Direct contact with rodent urine, saliva or droppings

Rarely, through rodent bites or scratches

Health experts emphasise that this is not a typical human-to-human spreading virus like flu or Covid-19, although rare exceptions have been reported.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

One of the biggest challenges with hantavirus is that early symptoms can look like a common viral infection, making it harder to detect.

Early Symptoms of Hantavirus Infection

Fever

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Headache

Later, Severe Symptoms are:

Shortness of breath

Persistent cough

Rapid breathing

Fluid buildup in lungs

As the disease progresses, it can lead to respiratory failure, which is often the most dangerous phase. Symptoms can appear one to eight weeks after exposure, meaning people may not immediately connect the illness to its source.

Why The Cruise Outbreak Is Concerning

Hantavirus outbreaks are rare, especially in confined settings like cruise ships. This makes the current situation unusual and concerning for several reasons:

Multiple cases reported in a shared environment

Difficulty identifying the exact source of exposure

Presence of vulnerable individuals, including elderly passengers

Rapid progression of illness in some cases

Experts suspect that environmental contamination, possibly linked to rodents onboard or during shore visits, could be a contributing factor.

How Dangerous Is It?

Hantavirus infections can be severe, especially when they affect the lungs.

Some strains have a mortality rate of up to 30-40%

Severe cases can lead to acute respiratory distress

There is no specific antiviral treatment, only supportive care

This means early detection and hospital care are critical for survival.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to hantavirus exposure:

People in rodent-prone environments

Agricultural workers

Travellers exposed to rural or wildlife areas

Individuals in enclosed or poorly sanitised spaces

In the cruise case, exposure may have occurred before boarding or through contaminated environments onboard.

How To Protect Yourself

While the risk to the general public remains low, simple precautions can reduce exposure:

Avoid contact with rodents or their droppings Maintain proper hygiene and sanitation Use protective gear when cleaning potentially contaminated areas Ensure proper food storage to prevent rodent infestation

Also read: Is It Just A Summer Fever? How ICMR's 'Syndromic Surveillance' Aims To Catch The Next Outbreak Before It Spreads

Treatment options for Hantavirus

Hantavirus infection has no specific cure, so treatment focuses on supportive care. Patients are usually hospitalised early for close monitoring. Oxygen therapy helps manage breathing difficulties, while severe cases may require ICU care or mechanical ventilation. Doctors carefully manage fluids to prevent lung congestion. Doctors may prescribe antivirals.

Treatment also includes managing fever, blood pressure, and complications. Early medical intervention is crucial, as the illness can worsen rapidly. Prompt hospital care significantly improves survival chances, especially when respiratory symptoms like breathlessness appear. For travellers, especially in remote or nature-heavy destinations, awareness is key.

The cruise ship outbreak is a reminder that even rare infections like hantavirus can pose serious risks under the right conditions. It spreads mainly through rodent exposure, not casual human contact. Its early symptoms may seem mild but can quickly turn severe.

As investigations continue, health authorities stress vigilance, not panic. For most people, the risk remains low, but understanding how the virus spreads and recognising symptoms early can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.