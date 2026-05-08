Are Hantavirus Tests Like Covid Tests? Doctors Explain Key Differences

The recent hantavirus outbreak linked to the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius has renewed public attention on how dangerous viral infections are diagnosed, and whether testing works similarly to Covid-19. As global health authorities investigate multiple suspected Andes hantavirus cases, many people are asking whether a simple rapid test can detect the infection the way Covid-19 antigen kits once did.

Doctors say the answer is no. Unlike coronavirus testing, which became widely available through nasal swabs and rapid home kits during the pandemic, hantavirus diagnosis remains highly specialised and largely restricted to advanced laboratories. Detecting the virus often requires blood-based antibody testing, molecular analysis and strong clinical suspicion, especially because early symptoms can resemble flu, dengue or severe viral pneumonia.

Experts warn that delayed diagnosis can be dangerous because hantavirus infections can rapidly progress to life-threatening lung or kidney complications. Public health specialists say awareness among doctors is crucial, particularly when patients have unexplained fever, breathing difficulty or a history of rodent exposure.

Why Hantavirus Testing Is Different From Covid-19

According to Dr. J. Kirtana, Associate Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, hantavirus testing is far more complex than coronavirus screening. "Unlike COVID-19, there is no rapid antigen test for hantavirus," Dr Kirtana explained. "Diagnosing hantavirus requires specialised laboratory infrastructure unavailable in most routine clinical settings."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid antigen tests became common because SARS-CoV-2 could be detected from nasal or throat swabs within minutes. Hantavirus, however, usually requires blood-based laboratory analysis and confirmation through highly specific diagnostic methods. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that hantavirus infections are primarily diagnosed using serological tests and molecular techniques rather than point-of-care kits.

Also Read: "More Cases May Appear Soon, But Public Health Risk Low": WHO Chief On Hantavirus Outbreak

What Tests Are Used To Diagnose Hantavirus?

Doctors say the most commonly used hantavirus tests are serology-based investigations that look for antibodies produced by the immune system in response to infection. "Confirmation relies on serology, detecting IgM and IgG antibodies via ELISA, or RT-PCR to identify viral genetic material in blood during the acute phase," said Dr Kirtana.

ELISA, or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, is a laboratory technique used to detect antibodies against the virus. IgM antibodies generally indicate recent infection, while IgG antibodies may suggest past exposure or later-stage immune response. Dr Rashmi Khadapkar, GM of Research and Development and Section Head of Molecular Infectious at Agilus Diagnostics, explained that doctors usually depend on blood testing rather than respiratory swabs.

"Hantavirus diagnosis is very different from COVID-19 testing," she said. "While COVID-19 is commonly diagnosed through rapid antigen or RT-PCR tests using nasal or throat swabs, hantavirus typically requires blood-based laboratory testing." She added that "doctors usually look for antibodies (IgM and IgG) against hantavirus through serological tests such as ELISA, which help confirm recent or past infection." According to the World Health Organization (WHO), RT-PCR testing may also be used during the early acute phase to detect viral RNA before antibody levels rise significantly.

Why Clinical Suspicion Is Critical

One of the biggest challenges in hantavirus diagnosis is that symptoms initially resemble many other viral infections. Fever, body aches, headache and fatigue can appear similar to influenza, Covid-19, dengue or leptospirosis. Doctors say this makes clinical awareness especially important.

"Clinicians must maintain a high index of suspicion, especially in patients presenting with unexplained fever, myalgia and rapid respiratory deterioration, and escalate samples early," Dr Kirtana said. The CDC notes that hantavirus pulmonary syndrome can rapidly worsen within hours, causing severe breathing difficulty, fluid accumulation in the lungs and shock. Early diagnosis significantly improves the chances of supportive treatment and intensive care intervention.

Exposure history also plays a major role in diagnosis. Doctors routinely ask whether patients may have encountered rodent droppings, urine or poorly ventilated areas contaminated by rodents. "Diagnosis is also guided by symptoms, exposure history and imaging if lung involvement is suspected," Dr Khadapkar said.

Why There Is No Rapid Hantavirus Test Yet

Experts say one reason rapid hantavirus kits are unavailable is because infections remain relatively rare compared to global respiratory viruses like Covid-19 or influenza. Unlike SARS-CoV-2, which caused millions of cases worldwide and drove mass test development, hantavirus infections occur sporadically and are geographically restricted. Most cases are reported in parts of North and South America, particularly regions with infected rodent populations.

A thing to note is that hantavirus outbreaks are usually linked to environmental exposure rather than widespread community transmission. Another challenge is that different hantavirus strains circulate across regions, including Sin Nombre virus in North America and Andes virus in South America. This complicates the development of universal rapid diagnostic kits.

Also Read: "This Is Not Covid, Nor Influenza. It Spreads Very Differently": WHO On Hantavirus Outbreak

Can PCR Detect Hantavirus Like Covid-19?

PCR testing can detect hantavirus genetic material, but the process differs from Covid-19 PCR screening. Covid PCR tests are usually performed using nasal or throat swabs because the virus replicates heavily in the upper respiratory tract. Hantavirus PCR testing is more likely to involve blood samples during the early phase of infection.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hantavirus RNA may become difficult to detect later in the illness as antibody responses increase, which is why timing of testing matters significantly.

Why The MV Hondius Outbreak Raised Diagnostic Concerns

The recent MV Hondius outbreak drew international attention partly because the Andes strain identified in some patients is the only hantavirus with documented evidence of limited human-to-human transmission. WHO investigators and European health agencies have used PCR analysis, antibody testing and genomic sequencing to confirm infections and trace possible transmission chains among passengers and crew. Experts say the outbreak highlighted the importance of advanced laboratory capacity and rapid sample escalation during unusual respiratory outbreaks.

Although hantavirus and Covid-19 can both cause severe respiratory illness, the methods used to diagnose them are very different. Unlike coronavirus, hantavirus cannot currently be identified through simple rapid antigen kits or routine swab-based screening. Doctors say diagnosis depends on specialised blood tests, molecular analysis and strong clinical suspicion, especially in patients with unexplained fever and rodent exposure history.

As health authorities continue investigating hantavirus outbreaks globally, experts stress that awareness among clinicians and early laboratory testing remain the best tools for identifying infections before complications become life-threatening.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.