WHO Recommends Isolation For Confirmed Hantavirus Cases: Safety Measures For Passengers And Crew Explained

The hantavirus outbreak aboard the Atlantic cruise MV Hondius has affected a total of 8 individuals, including 3 deaths and 5 confirmed cases. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, along with other WHO representatives, briefed the media on Thursday evening about the current situation of this concerning outbreak. The hantavirus identified is the Andes virus, the only known type capable of human-to-human transmission. During the press briefing, the WHO members shared protocols being implemented on board to minimise the spread of this deadly virus.

Safety measures for passengers and crew members

Isolation rules

Dr. Tedros stated that anyone exhibiting symptoms will be immediately isolated. Additionally, active contact tracing is underway to identify any potential transmission.

Dr. Abdirahman Mahamud, Director at the Alert and Response Coordination Department of the WHO's Emergencies Health Programme, provided detailed information on the isolation protocols. He indicated that confirmed cases require isolation, while active monitoring is sufficient for potential contacts, who may be at risk, for a period of 42 days.

Other safety measures in place include:

"Onboard, precautions have been taken to minimise risk. Rooms are being disinfected, and individuals are confined to their cabins, with food and water provided. Anyone leaving their room is required to wear a medical mask. We strongly advise those caring for individuals suspected of having hantavirus to use a higher level of personal protective equipment," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Management.

She also emphasized that anyone showing symptoms will be isolated immediately, with active contact tracing ongoing. "As we continue our follow-up, more cases may be reported," she added. However, WHO noted that none of the passengers or crew currently exhibits symptoms.

"The incubation period for the Andes virus is 6 weeks, which does not necessarily mean people need to be in isolation for 6 weeks. Not all contacts are the same. Some have a higher risk of exposure, therefore a higher risk of infection. We have a WHO expert on board. A step-by-step plan is being developed for the safe and respectful disembarkation and onward travel of passengers and crew upon arrival," Dr. Van Kerkhove explained.

"Every country is assessing each case and has been notified. We have pulled in all global experts who are familiar with the Andes virus to manage the situation better," she added.

"Our priorities are to ensure the affected patients receive care, that the remaining passengers on the ship are kept safe and treated with dignity, and to prevent any further spread of the virus," Dr Tedros said.

Other key details

Dr. Tedros has mentioned that, given the incubation period for the Andes virus, which is 6 weeks, it's possible that more cases may be reported. "While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low."

"I have been in touch with the captain of the ship regularly, and this morning he told me that morale has improved significantly as the ship starts to move again," he added.

WHO has deployed an expert on board the ship to support a comprehensive medical assessment of all passengers and crew, while gathering critical information to evaluate their risk of infection.

During the press conference, the experts have emphasised that the hantavirus is different from Covid-19 and is unlikely to lead to a pandemic.

"We don't anticipate a large epidemic. With public health measures, we can break the chain of transmission, and this will be a limited outbreak," said Dr. Mahamud.

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