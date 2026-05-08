The First-Ever Hantavirus Outbreak With Human-To-Human Spread Happened In 2018; Here's How It Ended

Long before the recent MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak drew global attention to hantavirus, Argentina had already faced the world's first major documented outbreak involving human-to-human transmission of the deadly Andes hantavirus strain. The outbreak began in late 2018 in Epuyen, a small town in Argentina's Chubut Province, and quickly became a landmark event in infectious disease epidemiology.

Unlike most hantaviruses, which spread primarily through contact with infected rodent droppings, urine or saliva, the Andes strain had previously shown limited evidence of person-to-person transmission. But the 2018 outbreak provided the clearest scientific proof yet that close human contact could sustain chains of transmission under certain conditions.

Between October 2018 and early 2019, the outbreak infected 34 people and killed 11. Scientists later described it as a "super-spreader" event involving crowded social gatherings, delayed diagnosis and extensive close-contact exposure. Despite fears of wider international spread, Argentine health authorities, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), eventually contained the outbreak through aggressive contact tracing, quarantine measures and targeted public health interventions.

How The Outbreak Began

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) outbreak report, the outbreak began after a suspected zoonotic spillover event in Epuyen, a town of around 2,000 residents in Patagonia. The index patient reportedly developed symptoms on November 2, 2018, after environmental exposure linked to infected rodents. A day later, the patient attended a social gathering attended by around 100 people.

Health investigators later concluded that this event became the critical time for secondary transmission. A landmark New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) study published in 2020 found that a "single introduction" of Andes virus into the human population triggered a chain of infections driven largely by symptomatic individuals attending crowded social settings.

Also Read: What Is Andes Strain, The Only Hantavirus Type Capable Of Human-To-Human Transmission?

The First Confirmed Human-To-Human Hantavirus Cluster

The outbreak soon evolved into what researchers described as the first large-scale confirmed human-to-human hantavirus cluster in history. The NEJM study found that 34 confirmed infections occurred between November 2018 and February 2019, with genomic sequencing showing that nearly all cases originated from the same viral strain. (PubMed)

Researchers used serologic testing, RT-PCR analysis, next-generation sequencing and detailed epidemiological mapping to reconstruct transmission chains. According to the study, three symptomatic individuals acted as "super-spreaders", transmitting the virus during prolonged close-contact interactions. Unlike Covid-19, the Andes virus did not spread easily through casual airborne exposure. Instead, transmission appeared linked to close personal contact, especially during the early symptomatic phase.

Why The Andes Strain Was Different

Most hantavirus infections worldwide are strictly zoonotic, meaning humans become infected through exposure to infected rodents. However, the Andes strain circulating in Argentina and Chile has long been considered unusual.

The UK Health Security Agency guidance on Andes hantavirus notes that household contacts of infected individuals face significantly increased transmission risk. Previous outbreaks in Argentina had already hinted at limited human-to-human spread, including infections among healthcare workers.

The Epuyen outbreak confirmed these concerns at an unprecedented scale. WHO reported that one infected healthcare worker in Chile had cared for an infected Argentine patient during the prodromal phase before later developing symptoms herself.

How Authorities Contained The Outbreak

Despite fears of wider spread, Argentina ultimately succeeded in containing the outbreak through intensive public health measures.

WHO said authorities implemented:

Enhanced surveillance and rapid diagnostic testing

Daily monitoring of close contacts

Multidisciplinary outbreak investigation teams

Environmental rodent control measures

Public risk communication campaigns

Infection prevention protocols in healthcare settings

Isolation and dedicated hospital management for patients

By January 2019, health authorities had identified and monitored 98 asymptomatic close contacts linked to confirmed cases. The outbreak eventually subsided without escalating into sustained community transmission.

Why The Outbreak Did Not Become A Pandemic

Experts say the Andes virus lacks several features associated with pandemic pathogens like SARS-CoV-2. According to WHO and infectious disease specialists, transmission requires prolonged close contact rather than efficient airborne spread. The virus is also highly lethal, which paradoxically limits widespread transmission because severely ill patients become symptomatic relatively quickly.

A recent discussion among infectious disease clinicians on Reddit's medicine forum echoed this view, with several experts noting that Andes virus spreads "far less efficiently" than respiratory pandemic viruses.

Also Read: Hantavirus Update: Argentina Health Authorities Hunt For Source Of Deadly Outbreak

Why The 2018 Outbreak Still Matters Today

The current MV Hondius outbreak has revived interest in the 2018 Argentina cluster because both involve the same Andes hantavirus strain. Scientists say the Epuyen outbreak fundamentally changed understanding of hantavirus epidemiology by proving that limited human-to-human transmission was biologically possible under close-contact conditions. The NEJM study also highlighted the importance of rapid contact tracing, genomic sequencing and early outbreak investigation in preventing escalation.

The 2018 Argentina hantavirus outbreak remains one of the most important modern examples of how aggressive public health intervention can contain an emerging infectious disease with human-to-human transmission potential. Through contact tracing, surveillance, isolation and rapid epidemiological investigation, authorities prevented the Andes virus cluster from evolving into a larger international crisis.

As health agencies now investigate new outbreaks linked to the same strain, the lessons from Epuyen continue shaping global preparedness strategies for rare but potentially deadly zoonotic infections.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.