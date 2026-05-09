Hantavirus Cruise Ship Passengers To Evacuate At Canary Islands Soon: WHO Shares Screening, Contact Tracing Plans

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is travelling to Tenerife in the Canary Islands to coordinate the evacuation of passengers from the cruise ship, MV Hondius. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the hantavirus outbreak, with eight cases reported so far, including confirmed and suspected infections. Three people have died in the outbreak. Despite the number of cases, WHO says the risk to the public remains low and is being reviewed regularly.

The ship is currently en route to the Canary Islands, where a coordinated disembarkation plan is being prepared. WHO officials said all passengers are without symptoms at present. Emergency response teams, including experts from the Netherlands and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), are working with WHO to manage the situation and assess each passenger and crew member on arrival. A WHO colleague is on board alongside two healthcare workers from the Netherlands and an expert from the ECDC.

Passengers To Be Screened On Arrival

During the live streaming, WHO Technical Officer Anais Legand said the disembarkation will be carried out safely, beginning with the passengers, while authorities work to assess every step carefully. Health teams are reviewing the exposure history of each person on board to identify those who may be at higher risk of infection.

Passengers are being checked for symptoms such as fever, fatigue or any sign of feeling unwell. Epidemiologists are also examining interactions on the ship, especially contact with previously confirmed cases, to piece together how the virus may have spread. The objective is to gather the best possible picture before issuing risk-based recommendations.

Officials said the assessment on arrival will help them stratify the level of risk linked to specific exposures. That process will take into account details such as the incubation period of the disease and the stage at which it becomes most infectious. Infection prevention and control measures will also guide the use of personal protective equipment for passengers, crew members and the medical teams carrying out the screening.

Contact Tracing, Treatment

Contact tracing will begin with identifying and assessing everyone who may have been exposed on the ship, especially those with close contact with confirmed or suspected cases. They're considering key disease parameters: the incubation period, when the virus is most infectious, and overall risk profiles. “You want to understand whether this person might be more likely to be sick,” Legand explained.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for hantavirus infection, and treatment is usually supportive. It targets symptoms like fever, muscle pain, and severe cases involving breathing difficulties. Patients may need hospitalisation for oxygen therapy or intensive care. Early detection through screening is crucial to improve treatment outcomes.

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