Ovarian Cancer In Younger Women: Is The Risk Rising?

For decades, ovarian cancer was largely considered a disease affecting postmenopausal women. However, doctors are now observing a worrying shift. Increasingly, women in their 20s and 30s are being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, raising concerns about changing lifestyle patterns, genetic risks, and delayed diagnosis. According to Dr Imran Khan, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi, this trend is becoming difficult to ignore. "For long, ovarian cancer has been considered a disease of older women. However, in our day-to-day practice, that narrative is beginning to be challenged," says Dr Khan. "Though the majority of cases still occur after menopause, an increasing number of younger women are being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This is a red-flag sign that we cannot afford to ignore," he adds.

Why Are Younger Women At Risk?

Experts believe several modern lifestyle and reproductive changes may be contributing to this rise. Dr Khan explains that rapid urbanisation and changing health patterns are playing a major role. Sedentary lifestyles, increasing obesity, metabolic disorders, and stress-related health issues are becoming more common in younger populations, all of which may influence cancer risk. "Cancer patterns globally are evolving across age groups," he notes. "Ovarian cancer incidence remains highest in older women, but trends are rising in younger women, particularly in urban populations."

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Delayed Pregnancy And Reproductive Changes

One important factor doctors are highlighting is changing reproductive behaviour. Women today are increasingly choosing late marriages and delayed pregnancies due to career priorities, financial planning, and lifestyle changes. According to Dr Khan, this may have biological implications. "Each ovulatory cycle causes minor trauma to the ovarian surface," he explains. "Over time, repeated cycles may increase the risk of ovarian cancer." He adds that fewer pregnancies and delayed childbirth result in more lifetime ovulations, which could contribute to increased ovarian cancer risk.

The Role Of Genetics

While lifestyle plays a role, genetics remains one of the strongest risk factors for ovarian cancer in younger women. "Mutations in genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 significantly increase the risk of ovarian cancer at a younger age," says Dr Khan. "Women with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer should be especially vigilant." Experts recommend that high-risk individuals consider genetic counselling and testing, particularly if multiple family members have had cancer diagnoses.

Symptoms That Should Never Be Ignored

One of the biggest challenges with ovarian cancer is that its symptoms are often vague and easily dismissed. Dr Khan says common warning signs include:

Persistent bloating

Abdominal discomfort or pelvic pain

Feeling full quickly while eating

Changes in appetite

Unexplained fatigue

"These symptoms are often mistaken for digestive issues or hormonal changes," he explains. "But if they persist, they should never be ignored."

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Why Early Detection Matters

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage because there is currently no reliable routine screening test for the general population. This makes awareness especially important. "Younger women and primary care providers alike must recognise that persistent, unexplained symptoms warrant medical evaluation," says Dr Khan. Early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates. While ovarian cancer still remains more common in older women, doctors warn that rising cases among younger women signal an important shift that deserves attention. As Dr Imran Khan emphasises, "Ovarian cancer in the young is no longer rare enough to be overlooked." To understand the risk factors, paying attention to persistent symptoms, and seeking timely medical advice may help improve early detection and outcomes for younger women facing this disease.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.