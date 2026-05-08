Vague Symptoms, Late Diagnosis: Why Ovarian Cancer Is The "Silent Killer"

World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed every year on May 8. It is the primary global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the deadliest gynaecological cancer. The theme for World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026 is #NoWomanLeftBehind. This theme advocates for ensuring every woman receives a timely diagnosis and quality treatment regardless of her location or income. It also aims to empower every woman with the knowledge to recognise symptoms and the confidence to seek medical help.

When ovarian cancer is detected in its early stages, treatment options are more effective, leading to significantly higher survival rates. Many studies indicate that early-stage diagnosis can improve the 5-year survival rate dramatically compared to later stages. Recognising the symptoms early for timely diagnosis. However, ovarian cancer symptoms are more likely to go unnoticed during the initial stages.

Early symptoms of ovarian cancer are non-specific and mimic common, harmless digestive or menstrual issues. By the time the signs become severe enough to cause alarm, the cancer has often spread beyond the ovaries.

"Ovarian cancer is called the silent killer since it develops without any symptoms. My observation shows that this type of cancer begins within the pelvic region and therefore, goes unnoticed in its early stages. It is different from other forms of cancer, which can be identified through a visible lump. Ovarian cancer will not reveal any symptoms until it has spread far and wide within the body, hence the late diagnosis of approximately 70-75%," says Dr. Pooja Babbar, Consultant and Unit Head, Medical Oncology at Fortis Hospital Manesar.

The vague symptoms

Symptoms of ovarian cancer are often dismissed because they are subtle and intermittent. Medical experts advise looking for symptoms that are new, persistent, and occur frequently.

"The biggest problem with ovarian cancer is that its early symptoms are very common and easy to ignore. Many women experience bloating, mild stomach pain, feeling full quickly after eating, or needing to urinate more often. These signs may look like simple gas, digestion problems, or stress.

Because these symptoms feel normal, most women do not think of anything serious and delay going to a doctor. Sometimes they wait for months. During this time, the cancer may continue to grow and spread. By the time symptoms become strong or frequent, the disease is often already advanced," explains Dr. Babbar.

The danger of late diagnosis

Dr. Babbar highlights that finding ovarian cancer early can make a big difference. If it is caught in Stage I, the chances of survival can be around 90%. "But sadly, most cases are found in later stages (Stage III or IV). One reason is that there is no regular screening test for ovarian cancer."

"Many people believe that a Pap smear can detect it, but it cannot. Because of late diagnosis, treatment becomes more difficult, and survival chances drop to around 30% or even less in advanced stages," she adds.

The whisper test

"Nowadays, it is said that ovarian cancer "whispers" because the human body provides some indications, but they can easily be overlooked."

The expert advises being keen on the signs your body provides. When you experience symptoms such as bloating, pain in the pelvic area, or decreased appetite, which are persistent and recur more than ten to twelve times within a month for several weeks, it would be wise to seek medical advice.

"There is no specific method for detecting ovarian cancer at an early stage, awareness plays a crucial role," she concludes.

(Dr Pooja Babbar, Consultant and Unit Head, Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Manesar)

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