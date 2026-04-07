Fact-Checked: Can Birth Control Pills Cause Cancer?

Birth control pills are among the most widely used medications globally, offering women control over reproductive health, menstrual cycles, and certain medical conditions. However, viral claims on social media have once again raised concerns: Do oral contraceptives cause cancer? Much of this fear stems from the fact that hormonal contraceptives contain synthetic versions of estrogen and progesterone, hormones known to influence the growth of certain cancers. Research supported by the US National Cancer Institute reveals that these hormones can stimulate hormone-sensitive tissues, which is why the question of cancer risk has been studied for decades.

Adding to the confusion, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), has classified combined oral contraceptives as "carcinogenic to humans". This is a label that often sparks alarm without context.

But what does this classification really mean? Does taking the pill significantly increase cancer risk, or is the reality more complex?

What Does "Carcinogenic" Actually Mean?

The IARC classification is often misunderstood. It does not mean that something will definitely cause cancer in everyone. Instead, it indicates that there is sufficient evidence of a link under certain conditions.

In fact, this classification for oral contraceptives has existed since 2005, not a recent development as many viral posts suggest. Researchers emphasise that evaluating cancer risk from medications is complex and depends on duration, dosage, and individual health factors.

Do Birth Control Pills Increase Cancer Risk?

Scientific evidence shows that yes, there is a slight increase in risk for some cancers, but the key word is slight.

1. Breast Cancer

Studies indicate a small increased risk among current or recent users

Risk rises with longer use but declines after stopping

Returns to baseline within about 10 years

A large cohort study found risk increases modestly with longer duration of use, but not dramatically.

2. Cervical Cancer

Risk may increase with long-term use (over 5 years)

Strongly linked to underlying HPV infection

Risk reduces after discontinuation

But Here's What Viral Posts Often Miss

Birth control pills are also associated with a reduced risk of several major cancers.

1. Ovarian Cancer

Risk reduction begins within months of use

Protection can last for years after stopping

2. Endometrial (Uterine) Cancer

Significant protective effect

Risk continues to decline with longer use

3. Colorectal Cancer

Some studies suggest reduced risk, though evidence is evolving

Why Do Birth Control Pills Affect Cancer Risk At All?

The answer lies in hormones. Estrogen and progesterone regulate cell growth in tissues like the breast, uterus, and cervix. When synthetic versions are introduced through pills, they can:

Stimulate growth in hormone-sensitive tissues (increasing risk in some cases)

Suppress ovulation and hormonal fluctuations (reducing risk in others)

This dual effect explains why the pill has a mixed risk-benefit profile.

What Does The WHO Say Overall?

The World Health Organization clearly states that:

Birth control pills increase the risk of some cancers

But also protect against others

Overall impact depends on individual health, family history, and usage patterns

So, Should You Be Worried?

For most healthy women, experts say:

The absolute risk increase is small

Benefits (contraception, cycle regulation, reduced ovarian cancer risk) often outweigh risks

Risk declines after stopping the pill

Importantly, no study suggests that taking birth control pills means you will definitely develop cancer.

The claim that birth control pills "cause cancer" is misleading when taken out of context. The truth is more nuanced: hormonal contraceptives may slightly increase the risk of certain cancers like breast and cervical cancer, while significantly lowering the risk of others such as ovarian and endometrial cancer.

This balance of risks and benefits is why global health bodies like the WHO recommend individualised medical guidance, rather than blanket fear. If you're considering or currently using birth control pills, the best approach is to consult a healthcare provider who can assess your personal risk factors.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.