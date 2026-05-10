How Worried Should Indians Be About Hantavirus? Doctors Explain

Hantavirus has recently gained global attention, leaving many people worried about whether it could become another major health threat. Doctors say Indians should stay aware, but there is no reason to panic. The infection is rare in India and mainly spreads through contact with infected rodents, especially their urine, saliva, or droppings. People are usually exposed while cleaning dusty or poorly ventilated places where rodents may be present.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Neha Rastogi, Senior Consultant, Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and Dr. Pradeep Narayan Sahu, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar, said that hantavirus is very different from COVID-19. Human-to-human spread is extremely uncommon and has been documented only in rare strains such as the Andes virus. For most Indians, the overall risk remains very low, although awareness and hygiene are still important.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a viral infection carried mainly by rodents. Humans can become infected when they breathe in virus particles from rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. This can happen while sweeping dusty rooms, cleaning storage spaces, or entering closed buildings that have not been ventilated for a long time.

Doctors explain that the virus is not commonly spread from one person to another. This is one of the biggest reasons experts are not treating it as a large public health threat like COVID-19. However, hantavirus can still be serious. In some cases, it may cause severe lung infection, internal bleeding, or kidney problems. The condition can become life-threatening if the infected person doesn't receive treatment on time.

What Are the Symptoms?

The infection usually begins with symptoms that look very similar to common viral illnesses or flu. People may experience:

Fever

Headache

Body aches and muscle pain

Fatigue

Nausea or vomiting

Because these symptoms are common in many infections, early diagnosis can be difficult. In severe cases, patients may suddenly develop breathing difficulty as the lungs begin to fill with fluid. Some strains can also affect the kidneys and lead to organ failure. Doctors say this is why medical attention should not be delayed if symptoms become severe, especially after possible rodent exposure.

Is India at Risk?

Experts say the risk in India is currently low because the country has not seen any major hantavirus outbreaks so far. Still, certain conditions can increase the chances of exposure.

Dr. Sahu said, "For India, the overall risk remains low because there have been no major hantavirus outbreaks reported in the country so far. However, experts warn that poor sanitation, rodent infestations, flooding, and overcrowded living conditions can increase the chances of exposure, especially during monsoon months and in rural or poorly ventilated spaces."

Even then, doctors stress that this does not mean a widespread outbreak is expected. Most people are unlikely to come into contact with the virus in their daily lives.

How Can People Protect Themselves?

Experts say prevention is simple and mainly focuses on cleanliness and rodent control. The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends safe cleaning practices to reduce the risk of exposure.

Doctors advise people to:

Keep homes and surroundings rodent-free

Store food in sealed containers

Avoid sweeping dry rodent droppings directly

Use disinfectant and gloves while cleaning

Ventilate closed rooms before entering

Maintain hygiene in homes and workplaces

Awareness Matters

Doctors agree that hantavirus is serious but rare. Indians do not need to fear a large-scale outbreak, but basic awareness is important. Simple hygiene measures, proper sanitation, and safe cleaning habits are enough to keep the risk very low for the general public.

Experts say the focus should remain on prevention and early medical attention rather than panic. "At present, the risk for the general public in India remains very low. Awareness and hygiene are the best protection." said Dr. Rastogi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.