Hantavirus Outbreak: Indian Expert Shares WHO Protocols, Response Times For Infectious Disease Outbreaks

When a deadly infectious disease outbreak unfolds aboard a cruise ship in international waters, the response that follows is often far more complex than the public realises. Behind every evacuation, quarantine order and World Health Organization (WHO) briefing lies a highly coordinated network of international protocols, maritime regulations, surveillance systems and diplomatic negotiations designed to prevent a localised health emergency from escalating into a global crisis.

The ongoing hantavirus outbreak linked to the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has once again highlighted how modern outbreak management operates at the intersection of public health, international law and national sovereignty. The situation has involved multiple countries, including Argentina, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Cape Verde, while the World Health Organization (WHO) continues coordinating risk assessment and information-sharing efforts under the International Health Regulations (IHR). Countries like India have also initiated precautionary surveillance measures to keep the situation under control.

According to global emergency response expert Dr Sabine Kapasi, much of the real outbreak response happens quietly behind the scenes long before the public sees visible emergency action.

The "Invisible Protocol" That Begins First

Dr Kapasi, who has worked with UNDAC and WHO-linked emergency systems, says the first critical step during an international outbreak is the activation of the International Health Regulations (IHR) notification process.

"When a suspected pathogen like hantavirus is identified on a vessel in international waters, the first process activated is typically the International Health Regulations or IHR (2005) notification and verification mechanism," she explained.

According to the World Health Organization - International Health Regulations (IHR), countries are required to rapidly report events that may pose cross-border public health risks.

Dr Kapasi said the ship's medical team first informs the nearest port health authority, which then coordinates with national IHR focal points and WHO.

"What the public rarely sees is the intense coordination that begins almost immediately behind the scenes," she said. "Health authorities start assessing symptoms, reviewing isolation measures onboard, mapping passenger movement and coordinating laboratory testing pathways."

Why Cruise Ship Outbreaks Become International Crises

Cruise ships create uniquely difficult outbreak conditions because they combine confined spaces, international travellers and constantly shifting jurisdictions.

The MV Hondius outbreak has already involved multiple countries across several continents, triggering coordinated surveillance and contact tracing.

According to Dr Kapasi, one of the earliest priorities is determining whether an outbreak could evolve into a broader international threat.

"In the first few hours, the focus is on understanding whether the event could pose a cross-border public health risk and whether additional international response systems need to be activated," she said.

WHO has stated that the virus involved is likely the Andes hantavirus strain, which is rare because it has documented evidence of limited human-to-human transmission.

Sovereignty Vs Public Health

One of the most sensitive aspects of maritime outbreak management is balancing public health needs with national sovereignty.

Several cruise ships faced port-entry disputes during Covid-19, and similar concerns have resurfaced during the current hantavirus outbreak.

"WHO cannot compel countries to permit disembarkation or open their borders during a potential outbreak," Dr Kapasi explained. "Those decisions remain with sovereign governments and are shaped by national risk assessments and public health considerations."

Instead, WHO provides technical guidance and coordination support.

"Since COVID-19, many ports have developed more structured contingency frameworks," she said. "Instead of outright refusals, there is now greater emphasis on controlled medical evacuation, onboard quarantine procedures and designated isolation arrangements."

How Countries Coordinate In Real Time

The current MV Hondius outbreak has required coordination among the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, Argentina and Cape Verde.

Dr Kapasi says the IHR system has significantly improved global communication compared to earlier decades.

"Countries today have designated national focal points that communicate directly with WHO during potential public health emergencies," she explained.

However, operational gaps still occur.

"Delays can happen while countries wait for laboratory confirmation, when reporting systems across agencies are fragmented, or when governments are weighing possible economic and travel implications," she said.

The World Health Organization - Disease Outbreak News platform serves as one of the primary global systems for outbreak information sharing during international emergencies.

Why The Andes Strain Changes The Risk Profile

According to WHO, the Andes strain is the only hantavirus with evidence of human-to-human transmission.

"If laboratory analysis points toward the Andes virus strain, the risk profile changes substantially," Dr Kapasi said.

"That shifts the situation from being viewed primarily as a zoonotic event to one with broader transmission implications."

She explained that this typically triggers:

Expanded contact tracing

Tighter isolation protocols

Enhanced surveillance

Faster diagnostic coordination

International laboratory collaboration

"In any outbreak response, the transmissibility profile of a pathogen is one of the biggest factors shaping both the urgency and the scale of the global response," she added.

The Challenge Of "Hazmat At Sea"

Evacuating potentially infected patients from cruise ships presents major logistical and infection-control challenges.

"Maintaining a sterile transfer corridor in an active port environment is extremely complex because ports are not designed as controlled clinical spaces," Dr Kapasi explained.

According to the World Health Organization - Operational Considerations For Managing Covid-19 Cases On Board Ships, ship evacuations require tightly coordinated infection-control procedures involving maritime authorities, emergency responders and public health teams.

Dr Kapasi said even minor disruptions can increase exposure risk.

"The central challenge is maintaining uninterrupted infection-control procedures from the ship to the ambulance or receiving medical facility," she said.

How WHO Moves PPE And Diagnostic Kits

Supplying emergency medical equipment to a ship at sea is another major operational challenge.

"WHO and partner agencies rely on regional logistics hubs, emergency stockpiles and coordinated procurement systems," Dr Kapasi explained.

Because ships may change location or docking permissions rapidly, medical supplies often need rerouting through intermediary ports.

"Recent outbreaks have reinforced that resilience is not simply about stock availability," she said. "It also depends on having flexible, interoperable delivery systems."

The Biggest Misconception About Outbreak Response

Dr Kapasi believes the public often misunderstands the first 48 hours of an outbreak response.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that the first 48 hours of an international health alert are chaotic or improvised," she said.

"In reality, those early stages are usually highly protocol-driven, even when the public sees uncertainty unfolding in real time."

She stressed that early caution should not be mistaken for panic.

"In outbreak management, timely and proportionate action is often what prevents a localised incident from escalating into a wider international crisis," she said.

The MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak has become a real-world example of how modern infectious disease response depends on far more than hospital care alone. Behind the scenes, WHO protocols, maritime law, international diplomacy, surveillance systems and emergency logistics all converge within hours of a suspected outbreak.

Experts say the situation also highlights a critical lesson learned after COVID-19: rapid communication, coordinated response systems and proportionate public health action remain essential for preventing isolated infectious disease incidents from escalating into global emergencies.

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