"Outbreak Can Be Contained": Dr Soumya Swaminathan On Hantavirus Crisis

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO Deputy Director-General, has shed light on the Hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius. Dr. Swaminathan emphasised its limited transmissibility despite human-to-human spread. Speaking about the Andes strain, the only known hantavirus variant capable of person-to-person transmission, Dr. Swaminathan said, "Yes, on the transmissibility, what is known so far is that this particular strain, the Andes strain, is probably the only one of the Hantavirus that can be transmitted from human to human."

She highlighted that transmission can only happen "through prolonged personal contact." On the affected cruise ship, cases emerged among passengers sharing cabins, including couples in "close intimate physical contact." While not classifying it as sexually transmitted, Dr. Swaminathan noted the virus appears in various biological fluids: "The virus has been found in different biological specimens. So it's probably there in the saliva, it's there in the blood, maybe it's also there in the semen."

The virus's respiratory nature raises concerns. "There's also a good chance that it is aerosolised because the Andes virus causes a respiratory infection and pneumonia. It can become airborne." However, she stressed its distinction from highly contagious viruses like measles, SARS, or Covid-19. "Now, the important thing to remember is that the difference between this and the other respiratory viruses we know like measles, SARS, Covid, this one is much less transmissible and that is why it requires a close physical prolonged contact. It's not casual contact that can transmit it."

VIDEO | Former WHO deputy director-general Soumya Swaminathan says, "Andes strain may be only hantavirus strain known to spread human-to-human, but requires prolonged close physical contact and is far less transmissible than COVID-19."



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/wtztWgihzY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

She says that this lower transmissibility offers hope for containment. "Therefore, contact tracing and the steps that are being taken now to isolate people are likely to be very effective unlike in SARS-CoV-2. With this virus it's possible to contain the outbreak."

Response Of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The outbreak has drawn attention due to Indian crew members aboard the ship. India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has ramped up surveillance at ports and airports, screening arrivals and advising quarantine for symptomatic contacts.

WHO Screening And Contact Tracing Plans

During a live stream, WHO Technical Officer Anais Legand said the disembarkation at Canary Island will be carried out safely, beginning with the passengers, while authorities work to assess every step carefully. Health teams are reviewing the exposure history of each person on board to identify those who may be at higher risk of infection. Passengers will be checked for symptoms such as fever, fatigue or any sign of feeling unwell. Epidemiologists are also examining interactions on the ship, especially contact with previously confirmed cases, to piece together how the virus may have spread. The objective is to gather the best possible picture before issuing risk-based recommendations.

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