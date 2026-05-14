Wegovy Pill Users Lost Up To 21.6% Weight In New Obesity Trial

- Oral Wegovy helped nearly 29% of obese patients lose over 10% weight early in treatment
- Early responders lost an average of 21.6% body weight over 64 weeks in the OASIS 4 trial
- Oral semaglutide improved mobility and physical function beyond weight reduction benefits
A study unveiled at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026) suggests that an oral formulation of Wegovy could support people with obesity in achieving significant weight reduction, while also enhancing mobility and improving everyday physical functioning. The findings come from Novo Nordisk's phase 3 OASIS 4 clinical trial studying oral semaglutide 25 mg, the same active ingredient used in injectable Wegovy. Researchers found that nearly one in three participants who responded early to treatment lost an average of 21.6% of their body weight over 64 weeks. The study also showed improvements in movement, bending, standing, and physical activity levels, highlighting benefits beyond weight reduction alone.
What Did The Study Find?
Researchers analysed adults living with obesity or obesity-related health conditions who were treated with oral semaglutide 25 mg. The study found that:
- About 28.8% of participants were "early responders"
- Early responders lost at least 10% body weight within the first 16 weeks
- This group later achieved an average weight loss of 21.6% by week 64
Even participants who did not qualify as early responders still lost an average of 11.5% of their body weight during the trial.
Also read: Affordable Semaglutide Is Coming: Should You Be Worried About Drug Safety, Health Risks And Side Effects?
What Is Oral Semaglutide?
Semaglutide belongs to a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs help regulate appetite and blood sugar by:
- Slowing stomach emptying
- Increasing feelings of fullness
- Reducing hunger signals in the brain
Until now, Wegovy has mainly been available as a weekly injection. The oral version aims to provide a more convenient alternative.
Mobility Improvements Were Another Key Finding
Researchers said the trial also showed significant improvement in physical function and mobility among participants taking the medication. People who previously struggled with:
- Walking comfortably
- Standing for long periods
- Bending or moving freely
- Staying physically active
reported nearly double the improvement compared to those receiving a placebo. Experts say improved mobility can significantly affect quality of life in people living with obesity.
Why Oral Weight Loss Drugs Are Gaining Attention
The obesity treatment landscape has changed rapidly in recent years because of increasing demand for easier and more accessible therapies. Many patients prefer pills over injections due to:
- Convenience
- Reduced fear of needles
- Easier long-term adherence
Experts believe oral GLP-1 medications may help expand access to obesity treatment worldwide.
Obesity Is Linked To Several Health Risks
Doctors stress that obesity is not simply about body weight. It is associated with increased risk of:
- type 2 diabetes
- Heart disease
- Fatty liver disease
- Sleep apnoea
- Joint problems
Weight reduction can improve several of these conditions simultaneously.
Also read: Beyond GLP-1: New 5-In-1 Compound More Effective Than Semaglutide For Diabetes And Weight Loss
Are There Side Effects?
Like injectable semaglutide, oral versions may cause gastrointestinal side effects such as:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhoea
- Constipation
- Stomach discomfort
Experts say these medications should only be taken under medical supervision.
Why Early Response Matters
Researchers observed that people who lost weight early during treatment were more likely to achieve substantial long-term results. This could help doctors identify which patients may benefit most from GLP-1 therapy and personalise obesity treatment strategies. The latest ECO 2026 findings suggest the oral version of Wegovy may help people with obesity achieve substantial weight loss while also improving mobility and physical function. Experts say the rise of oral obesity medications could make treatment more accessible and convenient, although long-term safety, affordability, and medical supervision will remain important considerations.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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