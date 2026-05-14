Wegovy Pill Users Lost Up To 21.6% Weight In New Obesity Trial

A study unveiled at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026) suggests that an oral formulation of Wegovy could support people with obesity in achieving significant weight reduction, while also enhancing mobility and improving everyday physical functioning. The findings come from Novo Nordisk's phase 3 OASIS 4 clinical trial studying oral semaglutide 25 mg, the same active ingredient used in injectable Wegovy. Researchers found that nearly one in three participants who responded early to treatment lost an average of 21.6% of their body weight over 64 weeks. The study also showed improvements in movement, bending, standing, and physical activity levels, highlighting benefits beyond weight reduction alone.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers analysed adults living with obesity or obesity-related health conditions who were treated with oral semaglutide 25 mg. The study found that:

About 28.8% of participants were "early responders"

Early responders lost at least 10% body weight within the first 16 weeks

This group later achieved an average weight loss of 21.6% by week 64

Even participants who did not qualify as early responders still lost an average of 11.5% of their body weight during the trial.

Also read: Affordable Semaglutide Is Coming: Should You Be Worried About Drug Safety, Health Risks And Side Effects?

What Is Oral Semaglutide?

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs help regulate appetite and blood sugar by:

Slowing stomach emptying

Increasing feelings of fullness

Reducing hunger signals in the brain

Until now, Wegovy has mainly been available as a weekly injection. The oral version aims to provide a more convenient alternative.

Mobility Improvements Were Another Key Finding

Researchers said the trial also showed significant improvement in physical function and mobility among participants taking the medication. People who previously struggled with:

Walking comfortably

Standing for long periods

Bending or moving freely

Staying physically active

reported nearly double the improvement compared to those receiving a placebo. Experts say improved mobility can significantly affect quality of life in people living with obesity.

Why Oral Weight Loss Drugs Are Gaining Attention

The obesity treatment landscape has changed rapidly in recent years because of increasing demand for easier and more accessible therapies. Many patients prefer pills over injections due to:

Convenience

Reduced fear of needles

Easier long-term adherence

Experts believe oral GLP-1 medications may help expand access to obesity treatment worldwide.

Obesity Is Linked To Several Health Risks

Doctors stress that obesity is not simply about body weight. It is associated with increased risk of:

type 2 diabetes

Heart disease

Fatty liver disease

Sleep apnoea

Joint problems

Weight reduction can improve several of these conditions simultaneously.

Also read: Beyond GLP-1: New 5-In-1 Compound More Effective Than Semaglutide For Diabetes And Weight Loss

Are There Side Effects?

Like injectable semaglutide, oral versions may cause gastrointestinal side effects such as:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Stomach discomfort

Experts say these medications should only be taken under medical supervision.

Why Early Response Matters

Researchers observed that people who lost weight early during treatment were more likely to achieve substantial long-term results. This could help doctors identify which patients may benefit most from GLP-1 therapy and personalise obesity treatment strategies. The latest ECO 2026 findings suggest the oral version of Wegovy may help people with obesity achieve substantial weight loss while also improving mobility and physical function. Experts say the rise of oral obesity medications could make treatment more accessible and convenient, although long-term safety, affordability, and medical supervision will remain important considerations.

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