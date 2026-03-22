How Semaglutide Works: Understanding Appetite, Hormones And Weight Loss In Simple Terms

Semaglutide is a prescription medicine that helps people manage weight and control blood sugar levels. It is the active ingredient in medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic. Originally developed for type 2 diabetes care, it is now widely used for weight management in people with overweight or obesity. Semaglutide belongs to a class of medicines that act on GLP-1 receptors, which play a major role in appetite, digestion and metabolism. When used alongside lifestyle measures such as a balanced diet and regular exercise, it supports steady and sustainable weight loss.

Mimicking a Natural Appetite Hormone

Semaglutide works by copying the action of a natural hormone produced in the gut called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This hormone is released after eating and helps regulate hunger and fullness. GLP-1 receptors are located in areas of the brain responsible for appetite control, particularly the hypothalamus and brainstem.

By activating these receptors, semaglutide strengthens the body's natural satiety signals. This reduces hunger sensations, limits cravings and helps individuals feel satisfied with smaller meal portions. Many people taking semaglutide report that they think about food less often and feel fuller sooner during meals. Over time, this reduction in appetite leads to a lower overall calorie intake, which is a key driver of weight loss.

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Slowing Digestion to Prolong Fullness

Another important way semaglutide works is by slowing gastric emptying - the process by which food moves from the stomach into the small intestine. When food remains in the stomach for a longer period, the feeling of fullness lasts longer after meals.

This delayed digestion reduces the urge to snack frequently and helps control portion sizes. It also prevents sudden spikes and drops in hunger levels that can lead to overeating. Although this effect may be stronger during the early phase of treatment and lessen slightly over time, it still contributes to improved appetite regulation throughout therapy.

Improving Blood Sugar Regulation

Semaglutide also supports healthy blood sugar control by acting on the pancreas. It stimulates insulin release in a glucose-dependent manner, meaning insulin is produced mainly when blood sugar levels rise after meals. This helps the body move sugar from the bloodstream into cells where it is used for energy.

Because insulin release is regulated according to blood sugar levels, the risk of hypoglycaemia (dangerously low blood sugar) is reduced in most individuals.

In addition, semaglutide suppresses the release of glucagon, a hormone that signals the liver to release stored glucose into the blood. Lower glucagon levels help prevent unnecessary blood sugar spikes. Stable glucose levels reduce energy crashes and sudden hunger, which further supports better eating patterns and weight control.

Supporting Metabolism and Fat Reduction

Research suggests semaglutide may also influence how the body uses and stores energy. Some studies indicate that it can improve fat metabolism and modestly increase energy expenditure. These effects may contribute to reductions in body fat and improvements in body composition over time.

Semaglutide has also been associated with favourable changes in cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which can improve overall metabolic health. By supporting multiple metabolic pathways, the medicine helps create an internal environment that is more favourable for sustained weight reduction.

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Why Semaglutide Is Effective for Long-Term Weight Management

Unlike stimulant-based weight-loss products, semaglutide works by targeting the biological systems that regulate hunger and metabolism. It helps people eat less not through willpower alone, but by adjusting hormonal signals that influence appetite.

However, semaglutide is not a standalone solution. Its benefits are greatest when combined with a comprehensive lifestyle programme that includes nutritious eating, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management. Medical supervision is essential to determine appropriate dosing, monitor progress and manage potential side effects.

In simple terms, semaglutide helps people feel less hungry, feel full more quickly and remain satisfied for longer periods. By reducing calorie intake in a natural and sustainable way, it supports meaningful weight loss while also improving metabolic health.

(By Dr. Kona Lakshmi Kumari, Minimal Access & Robotic GI Surgeon, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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