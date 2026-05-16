Lack Of Sleep Can Increase Hypertension Risk: Doctor Explains The Link

Adequate sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. It plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including physical health, emotional stability, cognitive performance, and immune system strength. During sleep, the body undergoes repair and recovery processes, consolidates memories, and regulates hormones. Adequate sleep is also an important factor in regulating blood pressure. Studies show that people who get less than 7 hours of sleep per night regularly are at greater risk of developing high blood pressure, including younger people.

How does inadequate sleep increase blood pressure?

While sleeping, a normal phenomenon called nocturnal dipping occurs, where your heart rate and blood pressure drop by 10-20% to allow your heart and blood vessels to rest and recover. Inadequate sleep interferes with this normal dipping process, keeping your heart under constant stress. Research indicates that people who have less than 6 hours of sleep per day experience between 20-32% higher rates of developing high blood pressure compared to those who sleep 7-8 hours. The increase in cortisol and adrenaline, stress hormone levels, leads to an increase in blood vessel constriction and heart rate.

Moreover, when you do not get enough sleep, you can develop insulin resistance and inflammation. Over time, this leads to the weakening of the arterial walls, making them more rigid and less elastic. This rigidity causes your heart to have to work harder to pump blood through your arteries, thereby raising your blood pressure. Additionally, insomnia can disrupt the normal regulatory function of hormones that control salt intake and appetite.

There are some other factors as well that can contribute to the problems, including working shifts, using screen devices, and experiencing high levels of stress. If you want your heart's health to be healthy, you must pay attention to your sleep patterns. Ensure you get at least 7-9 hours of good-quality sleep daily, maintain some consistency with when you go to bed and wake up each day, and do not ignore signs of sleep disorders like snoring or insomnia.

Tips to encourage better sleep

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to regulate your body's internal clock.

Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading, taking a warm bath, or practising relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing.

Reduce exposure to screens from TVs, computers, and smartphones at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted can interfere with sleep quality.

Ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows.

Avoid caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime. Instead, opt for light snacks if you're hungry before you sleep.

Engage in regular physical activity, but avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it may disrupt sleep.

Practice mindfulness, yoga, or talk to a professional if stress is affecting your ability to sleep.

While short naps can be beneficial, sleeping too long during the day can impact your nighttime sleep quality.

By prioritising sleep and implementing these strategies, you can significantly improve your sleep quality and help manage your blood pressure effectively.

(Dr. Ashish Kumar Govil, Associate Director- Interventional Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida)

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