Skincare Hacks To Remove Dark Circles at Home Naturally, Without Makeup

Dark circles under the eyes have become a common skin issue that is affecting a majority of the population. It affects people of all ages, as stress levels, sleep, and genetic factors influence dark circles and their formation. While cosmetic cover-ups are used mostly by people to project a healthy exterior, there are certain natural remedies that can impact the overall sunken appearance factor that dark circles cause. There are several causes of dark circles that have been documented in various studies in India and globally. In the Indian Journal of Dermatology, it has been noted that people's daily skincare habits, as well as lifestyle, stress, environmental factors, and screen time, influence how dark or light the dark circles can appear.

Natural Skincare Hacks To Remove Dark Circles Naturally

1. Cucumber Slices

Studies suggest that people from pharmacy schools who have a high level of stress and who have dark circles can use cucumber slices over an extended period of time to measure the changes. In the Pharmacophore Journal, people noted that the use of cucumbers offered a cooling and hydrating effect. While many dermatologically tested products with cucumber can offer dark circle lightening benefits, their impact is limited as their percentage is small. Here are some practical tips that can help you use cucumber for dark circles effectively:

Use thin whole cucumber slices and place them on the eye lids, so the under-eye area can be covered completely.

Ensure they are not ice-cold, as people can develop a head cold if the cucumber is too cold.

The slices need to be room temperature, handled with clean hands.

Do not eat after application on dark circles, as it can cause digestive issues.

Certain pathogens can be present on the cucumber slices as well as the face, which secretes natural oils and is exposed to dust, particulate matter, and more, which forms on the outermost layer of the skin.

These bacteria, viruses, or dirt can be transferred onto the cucumber slices.

Use fresh cucumber silces and dispose them immediately after they have been used for depuffing the eyes.

2. Cold Compress

People should use a cold compress carefully, as the temperature matters a great deal and affects the results of lightening dark circles. If the cold compress is too cold, then people can get a head cold. But if the cold compress is not cold enough, it can lead to an ineffective cold compress that will not lighten the dark circles. Those with sinusitis should ideally avoid this hack for dark circles, as a cold compress on the face can lead to more clogging and pain. Here are some tips to use cold compress effectively for dark circles as per the Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology Journal mentions that:

Make sure the cold compress is between 10–15 °C (50–59 °F) range, which shrinks blood vessels without risking frostbite.

Below 5 °C (41 °F), prolonged exposure can damage delicate under‑eye skin.

Using a cold compress around the eyes is not advisable during extremely cold environmental temperatures.

Consult a medical professional for safety and the recommended type of cold compress that can be helpful.

3. Green Tea Bags

This natural remedy can be effective, but some individuals may develop an intolerance or allergy to green tea bags. Green tea bags may help reduce puffiness and lighten dark circles visibly. People can be use green tea bags safely through the following practical tips:

Avoid reusing green tea bags and exercise caution for sensitive skin.

Use green tea bags at room temperature or chilled in warmer weather.

Do not use green tea bags intended for consumption, as they may contain microplastics.

Choose whole green tea leaves, and use the remainder after steeping for topical application.

You can use chilled green tea bags for maximum eye depuffing and place them every gently on the under eye area.

4. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel, which is dermatologically tested for safe use, can offer dark circle-reducing benefits. Aloe vera gel has soothing and moisturising properties, which can visibly lighten under-eye circles. Multiple studies suggest that aloe vera gel can be beneficial for lightening dark circles by repeated use, and the quality of the product also matters. Here are some ways that you can use aloe vera gel for dark circles:

Using a thin layer of aloe vera gel can be beneficial to lighten the dark circles.

There are even studies on aloe vera gel benefiting a common dermatological condition that presents as a dark area beneath the lower eyelids.

Read the label of the aloe vera gel product, especially before using it under the eye; the ingredients should be suitable for an individual's skin type.

To test it out, the inner elbow area is advisable, as suffering from side effects can warrant a trip to the doctor.

5. Almond Oil Massage

A study in the Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research mentions that almond oil can be used safely when used in a small quantity for the under-eye area. Along with being widely used as a softener or smoother, it is commonly used as an emollient, in cosmetic products. Using dermatologically tested almond oil, safe for the skin, can be beneficial for dark circles. Here is why and how almond oil can be helpful:

Almond oil is rich in vitamins D and E, as well as minerals, which help reduce inflammation, shield skin from UV damage, and restore moisture.

A gentle almond oil massage can improve circulation under the eyes, but the correct manner to perform it should be asked and performed by a medical professional.

You can opt for cosmetic-grade almond oil and consult an ophthalmologist for the correct technique to perform the massage for the under-eyes.

Long-Term Fixes For Dark Circles

There are certain lifestyle adjustments that can be made to lighten dark circles. These can include:

A proper sleep routine for restorative sleep.

Regular hydration and a balanced diet.

Reducing screen exposure, as the blue light can damage the skin barrier.

These natural hacks are safe and cost-effective and can be used anytime, but the key is consistency and practising a healthy lifestyle. The under-eye area is very sensitive; consult a medical professional for the correct method and approach to practice these natural hacks.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.