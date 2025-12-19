Green Tea Allergy Is Real: Here's How To Tell If You Have It

The weight-loss aiding health benefit has led many people to the path of consuming green tea on a daily basis. According to the Tea Board of India, Indians consume about 8,370,000 tonnes of tea, out of which 10-12 percent of this number is for green tea drinkers. But did you know that, as is the case with every natural remedy, some people may be inherently allergic to green tea? The symptoms of this allergy can range from excessive hair loss, lowering of biotin, which is also known as vitamin B12, liver toxicity, and even difficulty breathing. There are multiple reports of green tea allergy, although it is rare and depends on the type of green tea being consumed.

What Is a Green Tea Allergy?

People have varying bodies that react differently when new ingredients are introduced. Green tea is made from the leaves and buds of the camellia sinensis plant. There are several studies that suggest children and adults who consume green tea for a period of time can develop issues with their liver, such as liver inflammation, due to the presence of catechins in the green tea pouches dipped in water to prepare green tea. The immune system of every person reacts differently, as the proteins in the green tea plant, namely camellia sinensis, can cause health issues.

There is a need to understand if you are allergic or intolerant to green tea. There are certain symptoms that can help people identify whether they have an allergy or whether they may be intolerant to green tea to regulate safe usage.

Symptoms Of Green Tea Allergy

The different forms of green tea on the market can cause different reactions when consumed. Most people tend to gravitate towards green tea for its weight loss benefits, but weight loss is an individualised journey that differs from person to person. There is no definite way to achieve weight loss through green tea consumption alone. Studies indicate that unmonitored green tea usage can cause serious symptoms, and it is important to be aware of these if you currently consume green tea or plan to consume it for its health benefits:

People can develop external and internal symptoms based on the duration, form, and intended purpose of the green tea being consumed. These are as follows:

Skin reactions : hives, itching, swelling.

: hives, itching, swelling. Respiratory issues : nasal congestion, difficulty breathing. If you experience difficulty breathing, seek immediate medical attention.

: nasal congestion, difficulty breathing. If you experience difficulty breathing, seek immediate medical attention. Digestive problems : nausea, cramps, and diarrhoea.

: nausea, cramps, and diarrhoea. Severe cases: anaphylaxis (rare, medical emergency).

Studies have recorded severe cases of green tea allergies in children and adults, but there is a need for more research given its widespread usage in the Indian market.

Causes And Risk Factors Of Green Tea Allergy

Studies have identified that certain proteins present in green tea can cause reactions that can lead to serious health problems. These proteins, when they are not digested by the body, lead to triggering allergic reactions in the human body. People need to be self-aware to make decisions for their well-being and consume green tea only after consultation with a medical professional.

Proteins like EGCG and 70-kDa protein are present in green tea, which can trigger allergic reactions, as they are known allergens.

People who have an inner sensitivity to process tannins or an intolerance towards caffeine should be wary of consuming over-the-counter green tea.

Given the current state of the ecosystem and rising air and water pollution, certain individuals can have a genetic predisposition towards green tea.

There are also studies that indicate that green tea, when consumed in combination with other plant-based drinks, can cause reactive issues inside the body.

Diagnosis For Green Tea Allergy

People who develop symptoms of intolerance or immediate reactions due to green tea consumption should go for allergy testing (IgE-mediated response) to know for sure if they have a green tea allergy.

This can only be evaluated in a clinical setting by healthcare providers who specialise in the space of allergies.

Treatment And Management Of Green Tea Allergy

Green tea can be beneficial for weight loss only when the body can process it and absorb it, and provide the desired result based on body type. But years of research on weight loss suggest that quick fixes for weight loss can only result in short-term results. If you happen to be diagnosed with a green tea allergy, then here are some simple steps that can help you manage a green tea allergy:

Avoiding green tea and related products due to allergy symptoms, leading to health issues. It is important to read the labels of the food products as well as cosmetics that may have green tea extract in them for their skin health-boosting effects.

Antihistamines for mild reactions. This is only to be taken when prescribed after a consultation with an allergist; over-the-counter usage is not advised.

Emergency medical care for severe cases. This is important to avoid life-threatening instances, and being prepared in advance helps avoid the occurrence of medical emergencies.

Prevention Tips

There are certain ways that you can prevent situations that can arise due to green tea consumption. Here are some ways to prevent it from happening:

Read labels carefully. Always read the fine print, especially the capital letters under the asterisk mark on the green tea pouches, green tea cosmetic products, and even green tea flavoured food products.

Try herbal alternatives. This also comes with nuance, as herbal remedies can also cause allergic reactions; it is better to consult a specialist before taking an herbal remedy, instead of green tea.

Consult a doctor before consuming supplements. Supplements are regulated under food, not as medicine, which makes consuming them only advisable when doctors recommend them based on a blood test and medical history analysis on an individual basis.

Green tea is healthy for many, but allergies are real; it is important to know the signs. If you experience anything unusual after an extended period of drinking green tea, note the changes and consult a medical allergist to seek a resolution to your health worries. Green tea allergy is uncommon but medically documented.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.