Expert Suggests Green Tea Over Antibiotics For Better Health

Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth and gastroenterologist Dr Pal collaborated on an interesting Instagram post about how common choices, such as green tea and antibiotics, can affect skin and gut health. The duo can be seen in the video talking about the item that is appearing on the screen. The funny yet informative Instagram video shed light on common errors individuals make with antibiotics, skincare, and supplements, while highlighting easy, natural approaches to promote gut and skin health.

Opening the conversation, the duo highlighted green tea for its dual benefits. "Green tea is a very good thing for extending the fasting window," Dr Pal said, pointing out that it helps improve gut health and metabolic health.

Dr Panth added that green tea “is actually a really good ingredient for reducing inflammation on the skin as well,” highlighting its antioxidant-rich properties that soothe acne and redness.

Both experts, however, strongly advised against overusing antibiotics, calling it "the worst thing." “Please do not take any antibiotics given by the chemist. Always talk to a doctor,” Dr Pal advised.

Dr Panth continued, emphasising that self-medication often worsens skin conditions by upsetting the skin's natural microbiome and encouraging antibiotic resistance. “Antibiotic creams applied to the skin can make your acne even more difficult to treat. So avoid it,” she said.

The conversation then turned to probiotics, where both physicians agreed that natural sources—like yoghurt and fermented foods—are helpful. Dr Pal expressed doubt regarding the necessity of probiotic pills, saying, "Natural probiotics are okay. Probiotic supplements, I am not sure."

Dr Panth explained that probiotics are also “present in creams to improve the microflora on the skin,” which can be particularly beneficial for acne-prone individuals.

The experts stressed a return to the fundamentals when discussing the increasing tendency to use superfluous skincare products and supplements. “Supplements will not work that much for gut health if your sleep and stress level is not being taken care of. That is a priority,” Dr Pal noted.

"Unnecessary skincare products are absolutely not required," Dr Panth said, echoing the stance on skincare and advocating for simplicity over excess. "Just stick to cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen," she added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.