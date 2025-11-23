Right Way To Consume Green Tea And Other Healthy Foods

We all know some foods are “good for you” but did you know there is a right way and a wrong way to consume each? Timing, portion size, processing, what you pair them with and how often you eat them change whether a food helps or hurts your health. Being mindful of these factors can ensure you maximise the benefits of consuming healthy foods and don't harm your health in the process. Keep reading as we list some common healthy foods and the right way to consume them.

Healthy foods and the best way to consume them

Green tea

Drink 1–3 cups a day between meals, not chugged with a heavy meal. Green tea's catechins are beneficial antioxidants but their absorption is affected by steeping method, temperature and food. A properly brewed cup between meals gives you antioxidants without interfering with iron absorption. Avoid very large amounts on an empty stomach if you feel nausea. Relying on sugary bottled “green tea” drinks, or drinking several litres daily expecting miracle weight loss.

Nuts

A small handful or about 20–30 g, roughly a dozen almonds daily, raw or dry-roasted, as a snack or topping. Nuts deliver unsaturated fats, fibre and micronutrients that lower heart-risk markers when eaten in moderation. Eating large bowls of chocolate-coated or heavily salted nuts, or treating “a handful” as “a mug.” Nuts are calorie-dense; overeating negates benefits.

Whole grains

Eat minimally processed whole grains like brown rice, millets, whole wheat, oats as part of meals and check that “whole” is the first ingredient and favour at least 3 g fibre per serving. Whole grains slow glucose rises, help gut health and reduce heart-disease risk. Assuming “multigrain” or brown-coloured breads are whole grain as many are made of refined flours with added colours and salt.

Yoghurt and fermented milk

Plain, live-culture yogurt which is unsweetened, provides probiotics, calcium and protein. Pair with fruit or nuts for a balanced snack. Regular consumption of plain yoghurt is linked to improved digestion and metabolic markers. Buying flavoured, sweetened yoghurts or “drinking yoghurts” as daily snacks as the added sugars can outweigh probiotic benefits.

Whole fruits vs fruit juice

Eat a whole orange, apple or guava. Whole fruit gives fibre that slows sugar absorption, keeps you full and protects teeth. Drinking large glasses of fruit juice instead of eating fruit. Juices concentrate sugar and lack the fibre and satiety of whole fruit and frequent juice intake can spike blood sugar and add empty calories.

Leafy greens

Eat varied greens like spinach, methi, fenugreek, lightly cooked or raw in salads. Pair iron-rich plant foods with vitamin-C sources like citrus and tomatoes to boost iron absorption. Greens are nutrient-dense and low-calorie. Relying on huge quantities of raw spinach smoothies as some greens contain oxalates and overconsumption can affect mineral absorption or contribute to kidney-stone risk in susceptible people.

There are no magic foods, only food patterns. “Healthy” foods work when eaten the right way: in reasonable portions, minimally processed, properly prepared and within a balanced diet. Watch added sugars, oversized portions and misleading marketing, and you'll keep the good without the hidden harm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Effects of alternative steeping methods on composition of green tea infusions — NCBI— 2015.

Hot vs cold steeping and antioxidant release in tea — ScienceDirect (food chemistry research) — 2010.

Consumption of Nuts and Seeds and Health Outcomes — NCBI— 2022.

Perspective: Whole and Refined Grains and Health — NCBI— 2019.

Health benefits of whole grains: effects on carbohydrate metabolism — Institute of Food Technologists review — 2021.

Beneficial effects of yoghurts and probiotic fermented milks — NCBI— 2022.

Whole fruits versus 100% fruit juice — NCBI— 2025.

Evidence review for dietary cholesterol strategies (eggs) — NCBI— 2022.