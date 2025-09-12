Nutritionist Lists 3 Types Of Dark Circles And Diet Hacks To Deal With Them

Dark circles under the eyes are among the most prevalent issues people have with their appearance. Many people try quick solutions but end up dissatisfied, whether they are pricey treatments or home remedies like slices of cucumber. However, not all black circles are created equal, and you might be mistreating them if you don't know which kind you're dealing with. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the first stage in healing is determining the problem, and nutrition is crucial to this process.

"Not all dark circles are the same!" Lovneet says in the caption of her recent Instagram post.

Pigmented Dark Circles

If you have brown or greyish under-eye circles, too much melanin may be the cause, according to the nutritionist. Genetics, extended sun exposure, or frequent eye rubbing are the main causes of these pigmented dark circles.

Fix with nutrition:

Prioritise foods high in nutrients that promote skin repair and antioxidants. Amla, guava, and bell peppers are good sources of vitamin C, which helps repair skin cells and reduce pigmentation. Vitamin E, found in sesame seeds and almonds, protects against more melanin accumulation. Combined, these nutrients can help lighten persistent dark circles over time.

Vascular Dark Circles

Vascular dark circles are a bluish or purplish hue under the eyes that can be caused by iron deficiency, thin skin, or slow blood circulation. The darkish effect is caused by blood accumulating under the delicate under-eye area.

Fix with nutrition:

Garden cress, curry leaves, beetroot, black chickpeas, and moringa are great sources of iron, while foods high in vitamin C, such as lemon, guava, and amla, improve absorption. This nutritional pair may reduce the bluish tone and restore normal blood flow under the eye.

Structural Dark Circles

Collagen loss, ageing, or sudden weight loss can all cause hollow or gloomy under-eyes, giving the appearance of a hollowed area. Collagen-supporting diet is essential to treat this kind of dark circles.

Fix with nutrition:

Natural collagen-boosting foods include bone broth, sesame, flax, and soaked walnuts. Vitamin C, in combination with zinc from citrus fruits and pumpkin seeds, promotes the synthesis of collagen. Soups high in glycine, such as mutton paya and chicken broth, also aid in skin healing and enhance under-eye fullness.

Bottom Line

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for dark circles, according to Lovneet. Determine whether your under-eye shadows are pigmented, vascular, or structural before hastily trying out creams or treatments. Make food your first line of defence after that.

