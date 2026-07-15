US Senator Lindsey Graham, 71, Republican from South Carolina, died on Saturday night, hours after returning to the United States from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was taken to the hospital after experiencing intense chest pain. An aortic dissection typically happens suddenly, often without warning. It is a life-threatening condition in which there's a disruption in the critical source of blood flow.

What is an Aortic dissection?

An aortic dissection is a sudden, life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when there is a tear in the inner layer of the aorta, the body's largest blood vessel. This tear allows blood to flow between the layers of the aorta, creating a "false passage." The aorta carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, and any disruption in its structure can lead to life-threatening complications.

Symptoms of aortic dissection

The symptoms of aortic dissection can be sudden and severe, and are often mistaken for a heart attack:

1. Severe chest pain: Often described as a sharp or tearing sensation, this pain can radiate to the back, neck, or abdomen

2. Shortness of breath: Difficulty breathing may accompany the pain

3. Loss of consciousness: Some patients may faint due to decreased blood flow

4. Neurological issues: Potential stroke-like symptoms, including vision loss, confusion, or weakness, if blood flow is blocked

5. Weakness or paralysis: Depending on where the dissection occurs, there may be weakness in limbs or a loss of sensation.

6. Sweating: Patients may experience sudden sweating or clamminess.

Causes of aortic dissection:

Several factors can contribute to the occurrence of an aortic dissection, including:

1. High blood pressure: Chronic hypertension is the most significant risk factor, as it can damage the walls of the aorta.

2. Genetic conditions: Disorders like Marfan syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, or other connective tissue disorders can weaken the aortic wall.

3. Age: The risk increases with age, particularly in individuals over 60.

4. Other conditions: A history of aortic aneurysm or heart surgery can also increase risk.

5. Lifestyle factors: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity can contribute to overall cardiovascular risk.

What to do in an emergency:

If you suspect someone is experiencing an aortic dissection, it is crucial to act quickly:

1. Call emergency services immediately: Time is critical; aortic dissection can be fatal without prompt medical attention.

2. Keep the person calm: Stress can worsen the situation by elevating blood pressure, so encouraging deep breathing and minimising movement may help.

3. Positioning: If the person is conscious, help them sit in a comfortable position that does not strain their body (often sitting up can help reduce pressure).

4. Do not give food or drink: Avoid giving anything to eat or drink, as it may complicate emergency procedures.

5. Monitor vital signs: If possible, keep an eye on their breathing and consciousness until help arrives.

6. Do not give aspirin: While aspirin is recommended for a heart attack, it acts as a blood thinner and can drastically worsen internal bleeding if the issue is actually an aortic dissection.

Remember, aortic dissection is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Early recognition and treatment can significantly improve outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.