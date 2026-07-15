Mercury is a naturally occurring metal, but excessive exposure can have serious consequences for the brain and nervous system. While most people associate mercury with thermometers or industrial pollution, neurologists say the most common source of exposure in the general population is repeated consumption of large predatory fish containing high levels of mercury. Certain occupations, including mining and battery manufacturing, can also increase the risk. According to Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Senior Consultant & Head, Neurology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, mercury is one of the most harmful environmental toxins affecting the nervous system. "Mercury is one of the most powerful environmental neurotoxins in medicine. Of the different forms of mercury, methylmercury is especially dangerous because it easily passes through the blood-brain barrier and builds up in the central nervous system, where it causes oxidative stress, inflammation of neurons and irreversible damage to nerve cells. The most sensitive and best-characterised effect of mercury exposure is neurotoxicity," says Dr. Pandey.

Why Is Mercury So Dangerous?

Mercury exists in different forms, but methylmercury is considered the most harmful to the brain. Unlike many toxins, methylmercury can cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate inside nerve cells, where it damages neurons through inflammation and oxidative stress. Because nerve cells have limited ability to regenerate, prolonged exposure can result in permanent neurological injury.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists mercury among the top 10 chemicals of major public health concern, highlighting its widespread health impact.

Also read: The Hidden Dangers Of Unregulated Skin Creams: How They Can Harm Your Kidneys, Liver And Nervous System

How Are People Exposed?

For most people, mercury exposure occurs through diet. "In the general population, repeated consumption of large predatory fish containing mercury is the most common route of exposure, but occupational exposure occurs in mining, battery manufacturing, and some industrial settings," says Dr. Pandey.

Large predatory fish such as shark, swordfish, king mackerel and certain species of tuna tend to accumulate higher mercury levels because they feed on smaller contaminated fish throughout their lifespan.

Early Symptoms Can Be Easy To Miss

One of the biggest challenges is that mercury poisoning often begins with subtle neurological symptoms. Dr. Pandey says early warning signs may include:

Tingling or numbness around the mouth

Numbness in the hands and feet

Fine tremors

Difficulty with balance

Poor hand coordination

Memory problems

Mood changes

Slurred speech

Narrowing of the visual field

Because these symptoms can resemble other neurological disorders, a detailed exposure history is often essential for diagnosis.

What Happens If Exposure Continues?

Without timely intervention, neurological damage may progress. "Continued exposure can lead to peripheral neuropathy, cerebellar dysfunction, hearing impairment and permanent cognitive deficits," warns Dr. Pandey. Research on survivors of Minamata disease the devastating mercury poisoning outbreak first identified in Japan has shown that neurological damage can continue for decades even after exposure has stopped.

Why Pregnant Women Need To Be Extra Careful

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable because methylmercury easily crosses the placenta. "Fetal exposure can impact cognition, language and motor function, even if the mother has mild or no symptoms, and disrupt brain development," explains Dr. Pandey.

Also read: WHO Wants To Phase Out Mercury Fillings: Dentist Explains Why

How Is Mercury Poisoning Diagnosed?

Early diagnosis is critical before permanent nerve damage develops. Dr. Pandey says evaluation usually includes:

A detailed history of possible mercury exposure

A focused neurological examination

Blood mercury testing

Urine mercury testing (depending on the type of exposure)

Hair mercury analysis in selected cases

These investigations help doctors confirm exposure and determine the appropriate treatment strategy.

Can Mercury Poisoning Be Prevented?

Prevention remains the most effective approach. Dr. Pandey recommends:

Choosing low-mercury seafood

Following occupational safety guidelines if working in high-risk industries

Avoiding unnecessary mercury exposure

Seeking medical advice if neurological symptoms develop after possible exposure

"Early detection is critical. Prevention is still the best treatment. Eat low-mercury seafood, follow occupational safety guidelines and do not ignore persistent neurological symptoms after a possible mercury exposure," he advises. Mercury poisoning is uncommon but can have lifelong neurological consequences if not recognised early. Subtle symptoms such as tingling, tremors, balance problems or memory changes should not be ignored, particularly in people with known dietary or occupational exposure.

While seafood remains an important part of a healthy diet, experts recommend choosing low-mercury fish and following public health guidance, especially during pregnancy. Early diagnosis and limiting further exposure offer the best chance of preventing irreversible brain and nerve damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.