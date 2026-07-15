Stress is often experienced by most people, and it is categorised as an emotional problem. But it tends to affect much more than people assume, as stress can affect each organ in the human body. When stress progresses from being acute to chronic, multiple stress hormones are released at once, which affect immunity, digestion, sleep, and heart health. The two major stress hormones are known as cortisol and catecholamines (epinephrine and norepinephrine). When the stress hormones are secreted in the body, then possible levels of cortisol and catecholamines trigger the body's fight-or-flight response. This is what triggers the feeling of being on edge and being unable to calm down. The main blame for stress hormones is placed on cortisol, as it affects overall metabolism and inflammatory responses, as well as immune functioning.

What Happens In The Body During Stress?

In the state of the fight-or-flight response being triggered, the sympathetic nervous system is in override. The release of cortisol and adrenaline undergoes an activation process wherein, even though it has been designed to protect people during emergencies, it affects the overall body. While acute stress becomes chronic, the body's stress response remains activated for a prolonged period. Long-term exposure to heightened cortisol can affect multiple functions of the body.

Can Stress Actually Make You Sick?

Yes, according to the research published in the Health Psychology Review, stress is linked to poorer health outcomes for both physical and mental well-being. Chronic stress needs to be identified at the right time to avoid its serious side effects. When it goes unchecked for a long time, the effects can be visibly felt on your physical health. Stress can affect how your internal bodily systems function, be it:

Immune system

Heart health

Digestive health

Sleep quality

Mental health

Each and every body's response system is linked to the effects of stress. Stress response in the body needs regulation, as too much of it can turn into chronic disease or an autoimmune condition.

Stress And The Immune System

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine suggests that short-term stress can enhance immune defences while chronic stress can weaken immunity. If the level of cortisol rises, then your chances of developing a disease from your environment increase.

Can Stress Weaken Immunity?

Yes, as chronic stress affects internal organs and how the immune cells function and fight against the bacteria, viruses, or fungi they encounter. Heightened stress levels are also behind a slower recovery process, which can affect your mental health.

Why Cortisol Matters

Too much cortisol in the body can even cause inflammation that is responsible for being the cause of many diseases.

How Stress Affects Heart Health

Research published in the Nature Reviews Cardiology Journal highlights that stress can affect heart health. This occurs as adrenaline, cortisol, and noradrenaline increase the heart rate and cardiac output as well as blood pressure. When the blood pressure is constantly high, it can take a toll on the heart to keep up with the excess pressure. The undue stress on it can increase your chances of heart disease.

1. Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

This is a possibility as chronic stress and heart disease are linked due to the body suffering from inflammation. When the pathways to the heart are inflamed, the heart struggles to keep up with its normal functioning.

2. Stress And Digestive Problems

Research published in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology Motility suggests that stress can affect the digestive system through the gut-brain connection. The gut and the brain communicate with each other constantly, so an imbalance in one of them can affect the other.

If you are experiencing the effects of stress, then it may be time to look at your digestive system as well. A host of common digestive symptoms are common among people who are under a lot of stress.

Common Digestive Symptoms

The severity of these symptoms can vary based on the level of stress being experienced by people on a daily basis. Here is what should make you work on managing your stress levels:

Bloating

Stomach discomfort

Acid reflux

Irritable bowel syndrome symptoms

Changes in appetite

Why Stress Upsets Digestion

The gut-brain axis is in overdrive, as stress can upset the digestive function. The effect on gut motility and gut microbiota is significant, which imbalances the digestive enzymes.

Can Stress Affect Sleep?

Research published in the Health Psychology journal pinpoints that stress does affect sleep patterns. That is not all, as the time you fall asleep as well as the quality of sleep can be impacted.

Why Stress Keeps You Awake

Stress can keep you awake at night as your brain is unable to calm down and slip into rest mode. Elevated cortisol can interfere with sleep signals that need to reach your brain smoothly for a restful nighttime sleep cycle. This activates a vicious cycle that revolves around rising stress levels, inflammation, and mood changes.

The Physical Signs That Stress May Be Harming Your Health

The physical signs that stress may be harming your health can be experienced as physical or mental health symptoms. The progression of these symptoms depends on how much stress you are actually under.

Early Warning Symptoms

Frequent headaches

Fatigue

Muscle tension

Digestive complaints

Trouble concentrating

Note: These warning signs should make you take a pause and evaluate what you need to do to preserve your physical well-being.

Long Term Symtoms

When you are under chronic stress for a prolonged time, your body can suffer from the following:

High blood pressure

Weight changes

Frequent illness

Poor sleep quality

Emotional exhaustion

Who Is Most At Risk From Chronic Stress?

Chronic stress poses the most risk for people who function under challenging conditions on a day-to-day basis. These people should take special care of their daily stress levels to regulate them better. These conditions can be experienced by the following:

High-pressure professionals

Carers

People with chronic illness

Individuals with untreated anxiety or depression

Shift workers

Can Reducing Stress Improve Health?

Yes, reducing your stress levels can improve your overall health, and medical research has pointed to various ways that can do so. Research published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thought points to introducing proven strategies to reduce your stress levels. Here is what you need to do:

Regular exercise

Mindfulness and meditation

Sleep hygiene

Social support

Balanced nutrition

When To Seek Professional Help

Chronic stress isn't always manageable by implementing strategies that are proven to work in clinical settings. But the severity of it needs to be assessed by a medical professional for effective relief. These symptoms should make you seek medical help:

Persistent anxiety

Burnout

Severe sleep problems

Physical symptoms that continue despite lifestyle changes

Stress can become a motivator, or it can turn into the root cause of many diseases. This hinges on what is done for management of stress and how to navigate through it to reduce the effect on your physical and mental well-being.

Also Read: Want To Feel Calmer? This Breathing Technique Can Instantly Reduce Stress Levels

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.