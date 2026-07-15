Microplastics have become the focus of environmental health concerns due to the latest emerging studies on them. From the Lancet to the most recent innovation by Penn Engineering, most medical research bodies point to the ability of microplastics to make their way into your blood, placenta, brain, heart, and even amniotic fluid. This makes the microscopic particles pose multiple health side effects as their population has been left unchecked. These microplastics have also been linked to various chronic diseases, which is why they are back in the spotlight. The main sources of these microplastics can stem from plastic packaging, bottled water, food containers, synthetic clothing, detergents, and pollution. Identifying these causes and switching to eco-friendly alternatives is needed to eliminate these sources of microplastics from the ecosystem.

How Do Microplastics Enter The Human Body?

Microplastics can enter your body through food and water sources. From seafood consumption, packaged foods, and bottled water to drinking water systems, microplastics may already be present in your body without you even knowing it. Most people assume that these particles don't pose any harm, but research says otherwise. Microplastics that are termed 'nanoparticles' can even be present in indoor dust and microfibres from clothing. They can be inhaled, and they can cause diseases when their % increases, so eating the right foods is essential to filter them out. Microplastics can seep into the food you eat through the use of plastic utensils, food storage containers, and household products made of plastic.

Why Are Doctors Talking About Microplastics Again?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard and Stanford Trained Senior Gastroenterologist, Delhi, and Dr Rina Agrawal, Senior Gynaecologist, Delhi, explain why microplastics pose dangers to the physical health of people. Mostly, medical professionals and researchers are concerned about the unchecked nature of microplastics in the human body. This is why innovation to detect their exact percentage is being created, as identification is the first step to address the issue.

They're Being Found In More Human Tissues

Research published in the Microplastics journal suggests that the presence of the microscopic particles in blood, lungs, placenta, heart tissue, and brain tissue is a significant area of health concern. Their long-term effects need further clinical validation, as microplastics are increasing the risk factor of different chronic diseases such as cancer, type-2 diabetes, insulin resistance, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and many more diseases.

Can Microplastics Affect Heart Health?

Yes, research published in Cardiovascular Research Journal suggests that microplastics identified in arterial plaques increase the risk of heart disease. It is also tied to inflammation and possible vascular damage.

Medical professionals are concerned about the impact of microplastics on blood vessels, as vasoconstriction can happen as a result. This means the heart arteries get narrow and are unable to pump the blood flow as required. But long-term research is needed to validate more serious claims.

What Could Microplastics Do To The Brain?

Research published in the Environmental Toxicology journal suggests that microplastics may also be harming your brain. It can cause neuroinflammation, causing impairment in how neural pathways function and interact with each other. They reach the brain through the blood and can remain dormant in the brain until the ideal conditions for it to trigger disease present themselves.

Areas Scientists Are Studying

There is ongoing research underway that is working on identifying the link between microplastics and cognitive health, memory, and even neurodegenerative diseases.

Microplastics and Hormone Health

Research published in the Toxicology and Environmental Health Sciences Journal points to possible endocrine impairment. When your endocrine system is affected, your hormones can interact with each other as they are supposed to.

Potential Impact On Reproductive Health

Research published in the Archives of Gynaecology and Obstetrics points to negative effects on fertility, pregnancy, and overall reproductive function.

Do Microplastics Affect The Gut?

Yes, as research published in the Indian Journal of Gastroenterology journal suggests that microplastics can inflame the gut, affecting how it processes food. It is even known to disrupt the balance between the good and bad bacteria, influencing the gut microbiota.

Digestive Symptoms Being Investigated

Currently, there is active research investigating the links between microplastics and the following areas of health issues:

Inflammation

Altered microbial balance

Metabolic effects

What Scientists Still Don't Know

There are existing gaps in current research, as the exact dose of microplastics triggering disease needs to be investigated. Also, the long-term exposure effects need to be considered along with individual susceptibility.

Why More Human Studies Are Needed

Most evidence remains observational and needs clinical settings to prove its correlation. There is ongoing research worldwide that can open up the exact dose of microplastics triggering serious diseases.

How To Reduce Your Exposure To Microplastics

You can reduce your exposure to microplastics by taking practical steps such as the following:

Use glass or steel containers.

Reduce bottled water consumption.

Avoid heating food in plastic containers.

Choose natural-fibre clothing when possible.

Store food in glass or fibre containers.

Use filtered water for drinking and daily food consumption.

Limit ultra-processed packaged foods.

Should You Be Worried?

Yes, but making realistic changes to how you live can reduce your exposure to microplastics. Scientists are concerned, but many specific questions remain unanswered. All you can do is minimise your exposure by making lifestyle changes to reduce your risk of diseases associated with it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.