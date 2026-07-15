Cancer diagnoses among younger people have been drawing growing attention in recent decades. The growing rates of cases have prompted closer attention to diet, alcohol consumption, physical activity and other daily habits.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi explains that nearly half of all cancer cases may be linked to preventable factors. In a video shared on Instagram, the expert offers practical advice on steps people can take to support their long-term health.

From avoiding certain processed foods to rethinking alcohol intake and finding ways to stay more active, the doctor suggests three key steps that could help reduce long-term cancer risk.

Lifestyle Changes That May Help Lower Cancer Risk

1. Cut out ultra-processed meats

Cutting out ultra-processed meats such as hot dogs, bacon, pepperoni and deli meats is one of the most impactful dietary changes you can make to lower your cancer risk. These meats are often cured with nitrates and nitrites. In the digestive tract, these can form cancer-causing compounds.

2. Minimise or quit alcohol

"The latest meta-analysis shows no amount of alcohol, including red wine, is truly good for you," the doctor says. Alcohol consumption can increase estrogen levels in the body, which significantly raises the risk of developing breast cancer.

3. Move more

"A study of 90,000 nurses found that watching over 14 hours of TV per week increased cancer risk," he adds. Regular physical activity helps regulate and lower the levels of certain hormones and growth factors in the body that have been linked to cancer development and progression. It also reduces chronic inflammation and helps prevent obesity, which is a major risk factor for many cancers.

Small and consistent daily habits are the most powerful tools for long-term health and cancer prevention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.