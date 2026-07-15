In recent years, probiotic supplements have become increasingly popular for improving digestion and overall gut health. However, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, taking probiotic capsules without eating probiotic-rich foods can never provide you with the desired results.

In an Instagram post, she reveals that the first step to nurturing your gut may already be sitting on your plate. She shares 8 everyday Indian foods that naturally nourish the beneficial bacteria in your gut and help support digestion, immunity, and overall well-being without the need for supplements.

Let's take a look at these 8 Indian foods that naturally feed gut bacteria:

1. Garlic

The nutritionist reveals that garlic contains inulin, which is a type of fructan fibre that humans cannot digest but good bacteria thrive on. “Consume 1 raw garlic clove every morning or add raw garlic directly to your salad dressings and chutneys for maximum benefits,” she suggests.

2. Onion

Onions contain fructooligosaccharides, which selectively promote the growth of bacteria responsible for comfortable bowel movements and reducing bloating. The nutritionist advises, “Enjoy it raw or add it to salads, raitas, and chaats, as heavy cooking breaks down FOS.”

3. Raw Banana

It is rich in resistant starch that generates butyrate, the primary fuel source your colon cells need to maintain a strong, tight gut barrier. “Consume raw banana while it is slightly green and unripe; as it ripens, the resistant starch converts to simple sugars,” she reveals.

4. Moong Dal

Moong dal contains resistant starch and soluble fibres that safely nourish your beneficial gut microbes without triggering heavy bloating. According to Batra, sprouting moong dal breaks down anti-nutrients and makes its prebiotic profile highly bioavailable. She recommends eating moong dal as a fresh chaat or mixing it into salads.

5. Ragi

Ragi also contains resistant starch, which feeds diverse gut bacteria. “Building gut microbiome diversity is directly linked to better immunity, stable hormones, and easier weight management,” the expert shares, advising you to start your morning with a warm bowl of ragi porridge.

6. Jowar

Jowar is completely gluten-free, has a low glycaemic index, and contains resistant starch, which makes it ideal for women with PCOD, where insulin resistance and gut diversity are deeply connected, says the nutritionist. “Switch to jowar rotis or jowar upma to safely nourish your gut lining without experiencing sudden blood sugar spikes,” she adds.

7. Amla

Amla has complex plant polyphenols that pass to the large intestine undigested, serving as a powerful fuel source to selectively feed beneficial microbes. The nutritionist recommends eating one fresh amla daily or stirring a teaspoon of amla powder into warm morning water to protect ovarian and digestive health.

8. Chana

Chana contains resistant starch and inulin that help nourish multiple families of good bacteria at once. The nutritionist advises eating dry-roasted chana as a daily tea-time snack or adding boiled chana to salads or cooking traditional chana curry twice a week.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.