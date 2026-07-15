James Norton, who has joined the cast of House Of The Dragon, has been open about living with Type 1 diabetes. The actor was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition at the age of 22. Despite managing a chronic condition that requires constant attention, he has built a successful acting career. His story highlights that while Type 1 diabetes cannot be cured, it can be managed effectively with the right treatment, planning, and healthy lifestyle choices. He has shared his experiences which has helped raise awareness for people with Type 1 diabetes.

For actors, managing diabetes can be especially challenging. Long filming days, physically demanding scenes, delayed meal breaks, and unpredictable schedules can all affect blood sugar levels. However, with careful preparation and support from healthcare professionals, many actors and performers continue to thrive in their careers. Norton has often spoken about making small but important adjustments to keep himself safe while working. From hiding emergency snacks around film sets to planning exercise and carrying insulin wherever he goes, his routine shows that living with Type 1 diabetes is about preparation rather than letting the condition control daily life.

What Is Type 1 Diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, the body produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps move sugar from the bloodstream into the body's cells, where it is used for energy.

Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes is not caused by lifestyle or diet. It can develop in children, teenagers, or adults, although it is often diagnosed at a young age. People with Type 1 diabetes need lifelong insulin therapy to keep their blood sugar levels within a healthy range.

James Norton's Diabetes Journey

James Norton was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 22. Since then, managing the condition has become a normal part of his everyday routine.

Over the years, he has spoken about how diabetes is something he thinks about constantly. Unlike many other health conditions, Type 1 diabetes does not take a break. Every meal, workout, travel schedule, and work commitment requires some level of planning to ensure blood sugar levels remain within a healthy range.

Why Film Sets Can Be Challenging

Acting usually involves 12- to 16-hour workdays, changing shooting schedules, action scenes, travel, and costumes that tend to make it difficult to access medical supplies quickly. Meal breaks may be delayed if filming runs longer than expected, which increases the risk of low blood sugar.

Norton has shared that one of his practical solutions is to hide snacks around the set. He keeps sugary treats or quick sources of carbohydrates in different locations so they are always within reach if his blood sugar suddenly drops.

Carrying Insulin Everywhere

Since people with Type 1 diabetes cannot produce enough insulin, they need lifelong insulin therapy. Norton ensures he always has his insulin and blood sugar testing equipment close by, whether he is filming, travelling, or attending public events.

Careful planning is important because missing insulin doses or delaying treatment can lead to dangerously high blood sugar levels.

Running Helps Him Stay Healthy

Exercise is another important part of Norton's routine. He has spoken about enjoying running, not only because it keeps him fit but also because it helps him manage his diabetes.

Regular physical activity improves how the body responds to insulin and supports better blood sugar control. However, exercise can also lower glucose levels quickly. Due to this, people with Type 1 diabetes often check their blood sugar before, during, and after workouts. They may also adjust their insulin dose or eat a snack beforehand to prevent blood sugar from dropping too low.

Always Planning Ahead

One of the biggest lessons from Norton's experience is the importance of preparation. Whether he is travelling for work or spending long hours on set, he plans ahead for different situations.

This includes:

Carrying emergency snacks

Keeping insulin and glucose monitoring equipment nearby

Letting people around him know about his condition if needed

Planning meals whenever possible

Being aware of symptoms that suggest blood sugar is becoming too high or too low

These habits help reduce unexpected emergencies and allow him to focus on his work.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.