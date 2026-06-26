There has been a major breakthrough in diabetes care. The NHS has approved a new drug that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes by up to three years. The medicine, called teplizumab, is the first treatment of its kind to target the disease before symptoms appear. Experts have described the approval as one of the most significant advances in Type 1 diabetes treatment since the discovery of insulin more than a century ago.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition wherein the body's immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, these cells are damaged and the body can no longer produce enough insulin to control blood sugar levels. People with the condition rely on regular insulin injections or pumps to stay healthy. While the newly approved treatment does not cure Type 1 diabetes, it can slow down the disease progression, giving patients extra time before they need lifelong insulin therapy. This development offers hope to families affected by the condition.

What Is Teplizumab?

Teplizumab is an immunotherapy drug designed to modify the immune system's response. Instead of simply treating symptoms, it works on the underlying cause of Type 1 diabetes. The medicine helps stop the immune system from attacking the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

The drug is intended for adults and children aged eight years and above who are in the early stages of Type 1 diabetes, known as stage 2. At this stage, individuals usually do not experience symptoms, but blood tests show that the disease process has already begun and that they are at high risk of developing full Type 1 diabetes.

How Does The Treatment Work?

Teplizumab is given through an intravenous drip once a day for 14 consecutive days. Each treatment session takes at least 30 minutes. The dose is gradually increased during the first few days to allow the body to adjust to the medication.

Clinical trials have shown promising results. In one important study, people who received teplizumab developed symptomatic Type 1 diabetes nearly three years later than those who did not receive the treatment. This delay can be especially meaningful for children and teenagers, allowing them to spend more years without the daily challenges of managing diabetes.

Why Is This Approval Important?

Until now, doctors could only begin treatment after Type 1 diabetes had fully developed. Teplizumab changes that approach by allowing doctors to start treatment earlier and slow the disease before symptoms appear.

Experts believe this could reduce the emotional and physical burden linked to Type 1 diabetes. Delaying the need for insulin injections means patients can avoid constant blood sugar monitoring and reduce the risk of serious complications for a longer period. Families also have more time to prepare for future treatment and lifestyle adjustments.

The approval has been welcomed by diabetes specialists and patient groups, who see it as the beginning of a new era in diabetes care. Researchers hope that similar therapies may eventually help prevent the disease altogether.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the excitement, there are certain challenges that remain. Since stage 2 Type 1 diabetes does not cause symptoms, identifying eligible patients requires specialised blood tests. At present, there is no nationwide screening programme in the UK, which means many people may not know they are at risk.

Healthcare experts are now calling for wider screening programmes so that more individuals can benefit from the treatment. The NHS is also working to create new testing and treatment pathways to ensure fair access to the medicine.

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