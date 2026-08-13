Losing body fat is often less about following extreme diet routines and more about making sustainable changes to everyday eating and lifestyle habits. From choosing the right foods to staying active, sleeping well, and maintaining consistency, several factors can influence how effectively the body loses fat.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares some practical lifestyle and dietary changes that can help support healthy fat loss. “If I were your nutritionist here, this is how I would make you lose more fat effectively,” she says before sharing the "hacks."

Walk More

The first thing she suggests is to walk more. “I would ask you to walk at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps every single day because walking can actually tap into the fat cells, helping you burn a little bit more extra calories,” she shares.

More Fibre, Less Carbs

The second thing she recommends is to eat more fibre before every single meal. “Fibre acts as a GLP one that keeps you fuller and satiated and helps you control your portion size, keeping you in a calorie deficit,” she explains.

Start Your Day With Fat

She suggests starting every day with fat instead of carbs. According to her, when you start your day with fat, it balances your blood sugar, which decides how your body stores fat or burns it.

Early Dinner

For the final “hack,” the nutritionist recommends having an early dinner at least four hours before bedtime. “This is a game changer if you are trying to lose weight,” she states.

Previously, in another video, the nutritionist showed three things she has on an empty stomach to improve her overall well-being.

The first thing she has is at least 250 ml of water, as it helps replenish the fluids lost overnight. Next, she consumes one teaspoon of virgin coconut oil, following her “fat first” matra, and then she concludes her routine with a cup of black coffee.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.