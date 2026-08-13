Inflammation is a normal way your body protects itself, but when it stays for a long time, it can affect your overall health. One simple way to support your body is by paying attention to what you eat.

Certain foods contain nutrients that can manage inflammation when included in your diet. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared five foods that can be easily added to your daily meals.

Her list includes broccoli, chia seeds, raspberries, dark chocolate and black coffee. The best part is that you do not need to make major changes to your meals.

Taking to Instagram, Deepsikha Jain said, “The first is broccoli. Now, broccoli or any cruciferous vegetables have sulphurophane which is highly important to reduce your inflammation and it can actually reduce the oxidative stress. The second is going to be chia seed only because it has omega three fatty acids rich in fibre, full profile amino acid that can act as an inflammatory reduction marker.”

“Third is going to be raspberries. Raspberries have polyphenols and are rich in fibre as well. These are the best berries to reduce your inflammation. The fourth is going to be dark chocolate. Dark chocolate has cacao which is rich in flavonoids. Now these are highly antioxidant and have shown to reduce our inflammation.”

“The fifth one is going to be black coffee. It's the best beverage if you want to put the inflammation down. So please have this food if you have inflammation,” the Nutritionist adds.

Healthline suggests that along with adding healthy anti-inflammatory foods to your diet, it is also important to limit foods that may increase inflammation in the body.

These include highly processed foods such as potato chips and fast food, along with refined foods like white bread, white rice and biscuits.

Fried foods, including French fries, fried chicken and mozzarella sticks, are also best limited. Sugary drinks such as soda, sweet tea and sports drinks can also add to the problem when consumed often.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.