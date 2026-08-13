Delhi has reported 1,449 cases of H1N1 influenza so far this year, marking a more than six-fold increase from the 229 cases recorded during the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The cases have been recorded up to August 12, with the sharp rise prompting hospitals across the capital to strengthen preparedness and arrangements for patients with influenza and its possible complications.

"1,449 cases of H1N1 have been recorded so far this year," Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh told NDTV.

The minister said dedicated wards have been set up at hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, to manage the increase in cases.

"Patients are coming in and receiving treatment. Our doctors in Delhi government hospitals are treating patients properly, and we have made adequate arrangements in terms of medicines, beds and ventilators," Dr Singh said.

Delhi's H1N1 Burden Has Fluctuated

The latest figures come against a backdrop of significant year-to-year variation in influenza activity in the capital. In 2019, Delhi reported 3,637 H1N1 cases and 31 deaths linked to the infection.

H1N1 is a strain of influenza A virus that primarily affects the respiratory system. Infection can involve the nose, throat and lungs, with symptoms commonly including fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, sweating and chills.

While many people recover without serious complications, influenza can become severe in some patients, particularly older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or chronic lung disease.

Influenza A, B And H1N1: What's The difference?

Influenza viruses are broadly classified into four types: A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses are the main types responsible for seasonal influenza infections in humans.

Influenza A viruses are further divided into subtypes based on two proteins found on their surface - haemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). H1N1 is one such influenza A subtype.

Besides H1N1, Delhi has recorded 184 cases of influenza B (Yamagata) this year, according to the available data.

Why Are Hospitals Stepping Up Preparedness?

The increase in cases has put the spotlight on hospital preparedness, particularly the availability of beds, medicines, oxygen and critical-care facilities for patients who develop complications.

Most influenza infections are self-limiting, but some patients can develop complications such as viral pneumonia, secondary bacterial pneumonia or worsening of pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

Doctors generally advise people with influenza-like symptoms to monitor their condition and seek medical attention if symptoms become severe or progressively worsen. Difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion, severe weakness or dehydration are among symptoms that warrant urgent medical assessment.

For people at higher risk of severe influenza, antiviral medicines such as oseltamivir may be recommended by doctors, particularly when treatment is started early.

The latest figures do not mean that every person with flu is at risk of severe disease. However, the sharp rise in H1N1 cases underscores the importance of early recognition, appropriate treatment and hospital preparedness, particularly during periods of increased influenza transmission.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.