Diabetes needs constant management, as consistently high blood sugar levels can lead to serious health complications, as they can damage various organs in the body. High blood sugar can affect the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and nerves. People with uncontrolled diabetes are also more likely to experience skin infections, slow healing of wounds and a higher risk of gum disease, tooth decay, and infections. While diabetes is typically linked with blood sugar, nerves, or heart health, it can also make bones weaker and slower to heal. Diabetes impairs bone health by altering bone remodelling and weakening skeletal health, which increases fracture risks even if bone density appears normal.

How does diabetes affect bone health?

While Type 1 diabetes directly reduces bone mineral density (BMD), Type 2 diabetes often shows normal or high BMD on standard scans, yet the underlying bone quality remains severely degraded, fragile, and prone to breaking.

According to a study published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Musculoskeletal Disease, in Type 2 diabetes, when blood sugar is high for a long time, sugar sticks to proteins in the body, creating harmful compounds called Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs). These compounds damage collagen, resulting in frequent fractures. Additionally, diabetes can cause the body to store more fat inside the bone marrow instead of creating healthy bone-forming cells.

Impaired bone formation

High glucose levels can interfere with the activity of osteoblasts, the cells responsible for bone formation, leading to lower bone density.

Altered bone remodelling

Diabetes can disrupt the balance between bone resorption (breakdown) and formation, resulting in a net loss of bone density. Chronic hyperglycemia can also lead to increased inflammation, which can further impair bone health.

Hormonal changes

Diabetes can affect the levels of certain hormones, like insulin, which plays a role in bone metabolism. Insulin deficiency can specifically lead to reduced bone formation and increased fracture risk.

Accelerated calcium loss

When blood sugar levels rise too high, excess glucose is excreted in urine, dragging essential minerals along with it. This leads to calcium loss in urine and lowers the overall calcium absorption in the gut.

Also read: Younger Women See 47% Surge In Type-2 Diabetes Diagnoses; Most Common Risk Factor Explained

Tips to safeguard bone health as a diabetic

1. Maintain blood sugar levels

Controlling your diabetes through diet, medication, and regular monitoring can help mitigate the risks to bone health.

2. Focus on calcium and vitamin D levels

Incorporate calcium and vitamin D-rich foods into your diet, like dairy products, dark leafy greens, almonds and fish. You can also check with your doctor for supplements, if needed.

3. Regular exercise

Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, climbing stairs and resistance training, can help improve bone density. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Also, add progressive resistance training 2 to 3 days a week to strengthen the surrounding muscle groups that protect the skeleton.

4. Limit alcohol and quit smoking

Both smoking and alcohol consumption can negatively affect bone health. Limiting alcohol intake and quitting smoking can improve overall health and bone density.

5. Regular check-ups

Work with your healthcare provider to monitor bone health, along with regular diabetes management. Discuss the need for bone density tests, especially if you have additional risk factors for osteoporosis.

Also read: Diagnosed With Prediabetes? Should You Be Worried? 8 Tips To Reverse It Naturally

By managing diabetes effectively and implementing these strategies, you can help safeguard your overall health, including your bone health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.