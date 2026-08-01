Bryan Johnson, tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast, is known for his anti-ageing experiments. In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he talks about freezing his girlfriend's menstrual blood. In a series of posts on X, Johnson revealed that he had stored samples of his girlfriend's period blood because he believes menstrual blood could become an important tool for understanding health and detecting diseases. His posts quickly went viral, with many people reacting with curiosity, surprise, and even discomfort. While some praised the idea for drawing attention to women's health, others questioned whether freezing period blood is practical or scientifically useful. In his post, he wrote, "Kate's period blood is in my -80 degress Celsius freezer. Around 10 mL."

He also shared, "Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilized. We collected to...

look for diseased tissue

measure microplastics

measure endocrine disruptors

measure PFAS

"It's a non-invasive look into the uterus. This is great because you get the data without surgical biopsy, it can be repeated every single cycle, and it measures the uterine environment directly instead of inferring it from a standard blood draw. Her sample contains:

endometrial cells

immune cells

stem cells

"She collected the blood during her last cycle."

Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilized.



We collected to…



> look for diseased tissue

> measure microplastics

> measure endocrine disruptors

> measure PFAS



It's a non-invasive look into the uterus.



This is great because you get the data without surgical biopsy, it can… — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 31, 2026

Johnson's post come at a time when researchers around the world are increasingly studying menstrual blood as a source of health information. Scientists are exploring whether it could help detect diseases such as endometriosis, diabetes, certain cancers, and reproductive health conditions much earlier than current methods. Several recent studies suggest that menstrual blood contains immune cells, hormones, proteins, genetic material, and other biomarkers that reflect what is happening inside the body. Read on to know what menstrual blood reveals about your health.

Why Menstrual Blood Is Different From Regular Blood

Menstrual blood is much more than just blood. It is a mixture of blood, tissue from the lining of the uterus, cervical mucous, vaginal fluids, immune cells, and microorganisms. Because it comes directly from the uterus, it may provide information about reproductive health that cannot always be seen through a standard blood test. Researchers say this unique composition allows scientists to study changes occurring inside the uterus and reproductive system without the need for invasive procedures.

What Can Menstrual Blood Reveal About Your Health?

Although research is still ongoing, scientists believe menstrual blood may provide clues about several health conditions.

1. Endometriosis

One of the biggest areas of research is endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. It often takes many years to diagnose because symptoms vary and surgery is sometimes needed for confirmation. Researchers are studying specific proteins, immune cells, and genetic markers in menstrual blood that may help identify the condition much earlier.

2. Diabetes and metabolic health

Recent studies suggest menstrual blood may contain markers linked to insulin resistance and inflammation. These changes could help identify women who have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes before symptoms start showing. Scientists are investigating whether these biomarkers could eventually support earlier screening and preventive care.

3. Cancer detection

Researchers are also examining whether menstrual blood can detect genetic mutations and abnormal cells linked to cancers affecting the uterus, ovaries, or cervix. Early findings are encouraging, but larger studies are needed before such tests become widely available.

Can Menstrual Blood Reveal Hormonal Changes?

Yes, menstrual blood contains hormones and other biological signals that change throughout the menstrual cycle. These markers may help doctors better understand conditions such as:

Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS)

Hormonal imbalances

Fertility-related problems

Irregular menstrual cycles

Tracking these changes could eventually allow doctors to monitor reproductive health more accurately without repeated blood draws.

For decades, menstrual blood has largely been viewed as medical waste. Today, scientists are starting to see it differently. It contains valuable biological information that could help improve the diagnosis of conditions such as endometriosis, diabetes, hormonal disorders, and some cancers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.