HIV treatment has improved over the past few decades. Many people living with HIV can now lead long, healthy lives by taking antiretroviral medicines every day. However, daily medication can be challenging for some people. A recent study is testing a completely new type of HIV pill in humans for the first time, marking an important step toward future treatment options. The new medicine, called VH4524184, belongs to a different class of HIV drugs than those currently available. Instead of targeting the virus directly, it works by blocking a human protein that HIV depends on to reproduce.

Researchers recently completed the first Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, where the pill showed a good safety profile and remained in the body long enough to support once-daily dosing. While the medicine is still in the early stages of development and has not yet been tested in people living with HIV, experts believe the findings are promising and could eventually become an option for HIV treatment.

What Is The New HIV Pill?

The experimental medicine is known as VH4524184. It is designed to stop HIV from multiplying by targeting a protein in human cells. HIV uses this protein during its life cycle to make copies of itself. Most HIV medicines currently work by attacking the virus directly. This new drug takes a different approach by preventing the virus from using one of the body's own proteins that it needs to survive. Due to this unique mechanism, it could become useful even if the virus develops resistance to some existing medicines.

Clinical pharmacologist Rulan Griesel and team in a paper announcing the clinical trial results said, "Advancements in care and prevention have transformed HIV-1 into a manageable chronic condition and reduced transmission rates.

"While many individuals achieve durable suppression with current [antiretroviral] regimens, some continue to face challenges related to drug-drug interactions, adherence, tolerability, stigma, and access."

What Did The First Human Trial Show?

The Phase 1 study, results of which were published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, included healthy adult volunteers rather than people with HIV. The main aim was to understand whether the drug was safe and how it behaved inside the human body.

Researchers found that:

The pill was generally well tolerated

Most side effects were mild

No serious safety concerns were reported

The medicine stayed in the body long enough to support once-daily dosing

These findings suggest that the drug has the potential to move into further clinical trials involving people living with HIV. However, much more research is needed before it can become an approved treatment.

Why Is This Different From Existing HIV Medicines?

Current HIV treatment usually combines drugs that attack different parts of the virus, such as reverse transcriptase, integrase or protease enzymes. The new pill works differently because it blocks the interaction between HIV and a human protein that the virus needs to reproduce.

Researchers believe that using different treatment strategies could help people whose virus has become resistant to available drugs.

Why Is This Research Important?

Although HIV treatment has become highly effective, scientists continue to look for therapies that are easier to use and remain effective against resistant strains of the virus. Developing medicines with new targets is important because HIV can mutate over time. If the virus becomes resistant to one type of drug, doctors need alternative medicines that work in different ways. This new research also expands scientists' understanding of how HIV interacts with human cells, which could lead to even more innovative treatments in the future.

Does This Mean A Cure Is Near?

No, the results of the clinical trial does not mean a cure has been found. The trial only tested safety and how the medicine behaves in healthy volunteers. Researchers still need to study whether it can effectively control HIV infection in people living with the virus. That process will involve larger Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials before regulatory approval can be considered.

Even if the medicine proves successful, it would become another treatment option rather than a cure. People living with HIV would still need ongoing medical care and treatment.

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