Under the order issued pursuant to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO-2013), the MRP for these medicines cannot exceed the fixed price. GST, if applicable, may be added separately over and above the fixed price.
Prices have been fixed for medicines used to treat conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, infections (antibiotics), eye ailments, pain, cancer, HIV, epilepsy, and Vitamin D deficiency.
Prices have been determined on a per-tablet, per-capsule, per-milliliter, or per-vial basis for each medicine.
Key Medicines
- Medicines for Blood Pressure: Various combinations of Amlodipine, Telmisartan, Bisoprolol, Nebivolol, Olmesartan, etc.
- Medicines for Diabetes: Combinations of Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin, Metformin, Glimepiride
- Antibiotics: Amoxicillin + Clavulanate
- Medicines for Heart Disease: Combinations of Aspirin, Atorvastatin, Clopidogrel
- Medicines for Eye Conditions: Eye drops and ophthalmic solutions
- Medicines for Cancer: Imatinib Oral Solution
- Medicines for HIV: Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Kit
- Tenecteplase Injection, used for stroke/heart attack, is also included in the list.
Key Fixed Prices
- Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Tablet - Rs 12.03 per tablet
- Amoxicillin + Clavulanate Dispersible Tablet - Rs 27.31 per tablet
- Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsule - Rs 3.67 per capsule
- Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablet - Rs 19.30 per tablet
- Vitamin D3 Oral Solution - Rs 15.88 per unit Milliliters
- Tenecteplase 50 mg Injection - Rs 60,238.27 per vial
What Are The Benefits For Patients?
- Pharmaceutical companies will not be able to set an MRP higher than the fixed price.
- New medicines will be available at more affordable rates
- Patients will be able to access essential medicines at reasonable prices
- Price control and transparency in the pharmaceutical market will increase
- Rules For Pharmaceutical Companies
- Companies cannot charge more than the amount that has been fixed
- If any company launches the same new medicine in the market within the next 12 months, it must sell the medicine at the fixed price or lower
- Companies must submit the required information and price lists on the NPPA portal within the stipulated timeframe
- Violation of the rules may result in the recovery of the excess amount charged, along with interest, under DPCO-2013 and the Essential Commodities Act.
The names of the 39 medicines/formulations included in the list issued by the NPPA are as follows:
- Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) Tablet
- Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablet
- Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Tablet
- Aspirin (Gastro-Resistant) + Atorvastatin Capsule
- Aspirin + Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsule
- Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablet (20 mg + 10 mg)
- Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablet (10 mg + 10 mg)
- Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablet (10 mg + 75 mg)
- Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablet (20 mg + 75 mg)
- Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablet (5 mg + 40 mg)
- Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablet (2.5 mg + 40 mg)
- Cetirizine Hydrochloride Drops
- Clobazam Oral Suspension
- Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablets
- Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin (ER) Tablets (10 mg)
- Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin (ER) Tablets (25 mg)
- Nebivolol Hydrochloride + Amlodipine Tablets
- Olmesartan Medoxomil + Amlodipine Tablets
- Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Boric Acid + Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Eye Drops
- Polmacoxib + Paracetamol Tablets
- Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (40 mg + 12.5 mg)
- Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (80 mg + 12.5 mg)
- Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (40 mg + 6.25 mg)
- Telmisartan + Cilnidipine Tablets
- Telmisartan + Cilnidipine + Chlorthalidone Tablets
- Torsemide + Spironolactone Tablets
- Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Aceclofenac + Paracetamol Tablets
- Vitamin D3 Oral Solution
- Tenecteplase (TNK-tPA) Injection
- Netarsudil + Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution
- Imatinib Oral Solution
- Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets (2.5 mg)
- Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablet (5 mg)
- Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution
- Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Tablet Kit (Combikit)
- Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsule
- Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin (SR) Tablet
- Sitagliptin + Metformin + Glimepiride Tablet (2 mg Glimepiride)
- Sitagliptin + Metformin + Glimepiride Tablet (1 mg Glimepiride)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.