Under the order issued pursuant to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO-2013), the MRP for these medicines cannot exceed the fixed price. GST, if applicable, may be added separately over and above the fixed price.

Prices have been fixed for medicines used to treat conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, infections (antibiotics), eye ailments, pain, cancer, HIV, epilepsy, and Vitamin D deficiency.

Prices have been determined on a per-tablet, per-capsule, per-milliliter, or per-vial basis for each medicine.

Key Medicines

Medicines for Blood Pressure: Various combinations of Amlodipine, Telmisartan, Bisoprolol, Nebivolol, Olmesartan, etc.

Various combinations of Amlodipine, Telmisartan, Bisoprolol, Nebivolol, Olmesartan, etc. Medicines for Diabetes: Combinations of Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin, Metformin, Glimepiride

Combinations of Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin, Metformin, Glimepiride Antibiotics: Amoxicillin + Clavulanate

Amoxicillin + Clavulanate Medicines for Heart Disease: Combinations of Aspirin, Atorvastatin, Clopidogrel

Combinations of Aspirin, Atorvastatin, Clopidogrel Medicines for Eye Conditions: Eye drops and ophthalmic solutions

Eye drops and ophthalmic solutions Medicines for Cancer: Imatinib Oral Solution

Imatinib Oral Solution Medicines for HIV: Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Kit

Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Kit Tenecteplase Injection, used for stroke/heart attack, is also included in the list.

Key Fixed Prices

Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Tablet - Rs 12.03 per tablet

Amoxicillin + Clavulanate Dispersible Tablet - Rs 27.31 per tablet

Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsule - Rs 3.67 per capsule

Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablet - Rs 19.30 per tablet

Vitamin D3 Oral Solution - Rs 15.88 per unit Milliliters

Tenecteplase 50 mg Injection - Rs 60,238.27 per vial

What Are The Benefits For Patients?

Pharmaceutical companies will not be able to set an MRP higher than the fixed price.

New medicines will be available at more affordable rates

Patients will be able to access essential medicines at reasonable prices

Price control and transparency in the pharmaceutical market will increase

Rules For Pharmaceutical Companies

Companies cannot charge more than the amount that has been fixed

If any company launches the same new medicine in the market within the next 12 months, it must sell the medicine at the fixed price or lower

Companies must submit the required information and price lists on the NPPA portal within the stipulated timeframe

Violation of the rules may result in the recovery of the excess amount charged, along with interest, under DPCO-2013 and the Essential Commodities Act.

The names of the 39 medicines/formulations included in the list issued by the NPPA are as follows:

Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) Tablet Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablet Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Tablet Aspirin (Gastro-Resistant) + Atorvastatin Capsule Aspirin + Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsule Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablet (20 mg + 10 mg) Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablet (10 mg + 10 mg) Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablet (10 mg + 75 mg) Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablet (20 mg + 75 mg) Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablet (5 mg + 40 mg) Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablet (2.5 mg + 40 mg) Cetirizine Hydrochloride Drops Clobazam Oral Suspension Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablets Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin (ER) Tablets (10 mg) Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin (ER) Tablets (25 mg) Nebivolol Hydrochloride + Amlodipine Tablets Olmesartan Medoxomil + Amlodipine Tablets Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Boric Acid + Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Eye Drops Polmacoxib + Paracetamol Tablets Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (40 mg + 12.5 mg) Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (80 mg + 12.5 mg) Telmisartan + Chlorthalidone Tablets (40 mg + 6.25 mg) Telmisartan + Cilnidipine Tablets Telmisartan + Cilnidipine + Chlorthalidone Tablets Torsemide + Spironolactone Tablets Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Aceclofenac + Paracetamol Tablets Vitamin D3 Oral Solution Tenecteplase (TNK-tPA) Injection Netarsudil + Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution Imatinib Oral Solution Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablets (2.5 mg) Amlodipine + Bisoprolol + Telmisartan Tablet (5 mg) Nepafenac + Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution Darunavir + Ritonavir + Dolutegravir Tablet Kit (Combikit) Clopidogrel + Aspirin + Atorvastatin Capsule Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin (SR) Tablet Sitagliptin + Metformin + Glimepiride Tablet (2 mg Glimepiride) Sitagliptin + Metformin + Glimepiride Tablet (1 mg Glimepiride)

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