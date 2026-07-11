A healthy gut is crucial to good digestion, strong immunity and overall well being. It's something most women know, but not many are aware that gut health can also affect the body during menopause. The gut and hormones are closely connected and menopause can affect the balance of bacteria in the digestive system, according to California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi.

In a recent Instagram post, he explained what every woman should know about the gut hormone and its link with menopause. He also shared three simple habits that women can start following to support their gut during menopause and reduce common digestive problems.

Dr Sethi shared that after menopause, food becomes even more important, for it can help support the body as estrogen levels fall. He recommends eating fibre every day, along with fermented foods and foods rich in phytoestrogens, to keep the gut healthy. He advises women aged 50 and above to aim for 21 grams of fibre a day, while women under 50 should try to get around 25 grams.

According to Saurabh Sethi, estrogen helps protect the lining of the gut. As estrogen levels go down after menopause, the gut lining becomes weaker. This can make the gut more sensitive and allow harmful substances to pass through more easily. This can increase inflammation and studies have found that postmenopausal women often have a weaker gut barrier than women before menopause.

The medical expert further explained that menopause can change the balance of bacteria living in the gut. As estrogen levels fall, the variety of healthy gut bacteria may decrease and these changes can affect more than just digestion.

The gut bacteria also play a role in body weight, mood and inflammation. He said constipation is also common during menopause because lower estrogen levels can slow down the movement of food through the digestive system.

He referred to a 2025 survey of around 600 women, in which 94% had digestive problems, 54% experienced constipation and 82% said their symptoms started or became worse during menopause. Sethi also pointed out that most of the body's serotonin, a chemical linked to mood, is produced in the gut. As hormone levels change during menopause, the body may produce less serotonin. This may lead to anxiety, low mood, or trouble thinking clearly.

Saurabh Sethi explained that menopause does not suddenly damage the gut. Instead, hormonal changes reduce the natural support that the gut has relied on for many years. To help keep the gut healthy during this stage, he recommends eating one fermented food every day, such as yogurt, kefir or kimchi.

He also advises getting daily fibre, around 21 grams or 25 grams for women under 50, by adding lentils and berries to the diet. He also suggests including one phytoestrogen rich food each day, such as flaxseeds, soy or chickpeas.

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