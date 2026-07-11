Every year, as the weather begins to change, hospitals across India witness a noticeable rise in patients with respiratory illnesses. Viral infections, influenza, pneumonia, asthma flare-ups, and chronic lung conditions become more common during the colder months. While many people believe hospitals only respond once the surge begins, the reality is very different. Behind the scenes, healthcare teams spend months planning to ensure they are ready for the increased demand. This preparation helps hospitals provide timely care, reduce pressure on emergency services, and improve patient outcomes.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Manish Kumar Aggarwal, Principal Director, Chest Diseases & Interventional Pulmonology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said that seasonal respiratory disease surges follow a familiar pattern. By October, outpatient departments become busier, hospital wards start filling up, and emergency admissions increase further. After nearly 25 years of treating chest diseases, he says the seasonal rise is expected. What continues to concern him is that many patients still delay seeking medical care, often arriving only after their condition has become much more serious.

Hospitals Begin Preparing Months In Advance

Contrary to popular belief, hospitals do not wait for winter to arrive before making arrangements. Preparation often starts as early as July. Hospitals review their oxygen supply systems, an important lesson reinforced after the Covid-19 pandemic. They also reassess bed availability, identify additional respiratory care units, and ensure adequate stocks of antibiotics, antiviral medicines, bronchodilators, and other essential supplies. These steps reduce the risk of shortages when patient numbers rise sharply.

Medical teams also prepare staff schedules, review treatment protocols, and strengthen emergency response plans. Careful planning allows hospitals to manage increased patient loads without compromising the quality of care.

The Added Challenge Of Air Pollution

For hospitals in Delhi-NCR, winter brings another major concern alongside seasonal viruses; air pollution. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels often rise above 300 and can reach the "Severe" category during November and December.

While pollution does not directly cause viral infections, it weakens the lungs' natural defence mechanisms. People living with chronic respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, or Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) become far more vulnerable. Even a mild viral infection can quickly become severe when combined with prolonged exposure to polluted air. This makes hospital preparedness even more important during the winter season.

Preventing Emergencies Before They Happen

An important part of seasonal preparation is identifying patients who are already at high risk. Hospitals often call these individuals for preventive check-ups before winter begins. Their medications are reviewed, inhaler techniques are checked, and recommended vaccinations are discussed. These proactive measures help reduce the chances of severe illness and hospital admission later in the season.

Preventive care not only benefits patients but also helps reduce pressure on emergency departments, allowing hospitals to focus resources on those who need urgent treatment.

Why Delaying Treatment Can Be Dangerous

Dr Aggarwal recalls treating a 60-year-old retired schoolteacher who had been unwell for a week before finally visiting the hospital. He said, ""Last November, a 60-year-old retired schoolteacher came to my OPD. She'd been unwell for seven days. Her daughter had been asking her to come since day two. She kept saying it was the weather, that she'd felt like this before. She hadn't. She had severe viral pneumonia. Eight days in hospital. When she was well enough to talk, she said: 'Doc, I didn't think this counted as an emergency.' I hear some version of this every winter."

He says this is a common story every winter. Many people convince themselves that their symptoms are minor, hoping they will improve on their own. Unfortunately, waiting too long can allow manageable infections to become serious illnesses requiring longer hospital stays and intensive treatment.

Six Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Knowing when to seek medical care can make a significant difference. Dr Aggarwal advises people to seek immediate medical attention if they experience:

Breathlessness even while walking a short distance, such as to the bathroom Blood-tinged or rust-coloured sputum, even if it is only a small amount Fever lasting more than 48 hours along with cough or other chest symptoms Sharp chest pain that becomes worse while taking a deep breath Blue lips or fingertips, which require immediate emergency care An elderly family member who suddenly becomes unusually quiet, confused, or behaves differently while also having a cough or fever

Recognising these symptoms early allows doctors to begin treatment before complications develop.

Early Action Saves Lives

Seasonal respiratory disease surges are a predictable part of healthcare every year, and hospitals invest considerable effort to prepare well in advance. Careful planning, adequate supplies, trained healthcare teams, and preventive care all play a vital role in ensuring patients receive timely treatment. However, hospital preparedness alone is not enough.

Patients and families also have an important role to play by recognising warning signs and seeking medical attention without delay. "I've been doing this long enough to know one thing with certainty: the patients who come in a day early leave in three days. The ones who wait a week sometimes don't leave as easily. Hospitals are ready. Come in while we can still help you properly," added Dr Aggarwal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.