Asha Bhosle Dies Following A Chest Infection: Warning Signs And Common Causes Of The Infection In The Elderly

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12). Earlier, on Saturday, the legendary singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote on X, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively." Chest infections can affect any individual, however, it can pose a significant threat to the elderly due to age-related decline in immune function, reduced lung capacity and comorbidities like COPD, diabetes and heart disease.

Chest infection affects the lungs and lower airways, often after a cold or flu. It causes inflammation from pathogens like viruses, bacteria or fungi which affects the bronchi or lung tissue. People over 65 develop these infections after viral illnesses such as flu or colds, with bacteria and viruses infiltrating weakened airways, leading to inflammation and fluid buildup in the lungs. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director and Unit Head, Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, said, "With age, the natural defense mechanisms of the lungs weaken. The cough reflex becomes less effective, the cilia lining the airways do not clear secretions efficiently, and immunity declines. This makes it easier for bacteria and viruses to enter and persist in the respiratory tract."

The signs and symptoms of chest infection among elderly can be different from that of younger patients. Read on to know the warning signs, causes and prevention of chest infections in the elderly.

Warning Signs Of Chest Infections In The Elderly

Warning signs of chest infections, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, in the elderly often differ from younger adults. Here are some of the warning signs.

Sudden confusion or delirium: Older adults may show mental fog, disorientation, or unusual drowsiness instead of fever, as low oxygen levels affect brain function. This might also mimic signs of dementia flares, however, signs highlight lung involvement.

Older adults may show mental fog, disorientation, or unusual drowsiness instead of fever, as low oxygen levels affect brain function. This might also mimic signs of dementia flares, however, signs highlight lung involvement. Persistent cough with coloured phlegm: A cough lasting over a week, producing yellow, green, or bloody mucous indicates bacterial buildup in airways.

A cough lasting over a week, producing yellow, green, or bloody mucous indicates bacterial buildup in airways. Shortness of breath: Rapid or shallow breathing, even during minimal activity, is a sign of reduced lung capacity and fluid accumulation. Seniors with COPD or heart issues experience rapid deterioration.

Rapid or shallow breathing, even during minimal activity, is a sign of reduced lung capacity and fluid accumulation. Seniors with COPD or heart issues experience rapid deterioration. Chest pain or tightness: Sharp pain worsening during deep breaths or coughing happens due to inflamed lung tissue. This is a red flag for pneumonia progression and requires immediate assessment.

Sharp pain worsening during deep breaths or coughing happens due to inflamed lung tissue. This is a red flag for pneumonia progression and requires immediate assessment. Fatigue and weakness: Extreme tiredness, unsteadiness leading to falls, or inability to perform daily tasks happens due to systemic inflammation and oxygen deprivation.

Extreme tiredness, unsteadiness leading to falls, or inability to perform daily tasks happens due to systemic inflammation and oxygen deprivation. Absence or low-grade fever: Hypothermia (below 37.8 degree Celsius /100 degree Farhenheit) or no fever is common due to poor immune responses. People might have shivering or chills, which is a contrast to high fevers in younger patients.

Hypothermia (below 37.8 degree Celsius /100 degree Farhenheit) or no fever is common due to poor immune responses. People might have shivering or chills, which is a contrast to high fevers in younger patients. Loss of appetite and dehydration: Reduced eating, nausea, or incontinence can be signs of metabolic strain. Weight loss and weakness tend to increase, heightening the risk of hospitalisation.

Causes Of Chest Infections In The Elderly

Dr. Jha explains some of the common causes of chest infection in the elderly.

One major factor is underlying lung disease. Conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, or prior tuberculosis leave the lungs structurally damaged, creating a fertile ground for recurrent infections. Similarly, heart disease can lead to fluid accumulation in the lungs, increasing infection risk.

Aspiration is another important and often overlooked cause. Many elderly individuals have subtle swallowing dysfunction or neurological conditions such as stroke or Parkinsonism. Small, repeated episodes of aspiration can directly introduce pathogens into the lungs.

Immobility also plays a role. Bedridden patients or those with limited physical activity have poor lung expansion and secretion clearance, predisposing them to infections.

Malnutrition further weakens immunity, while comorbidities such as diabetes impair the body's ability to fight infection. Frequent hospital visits or admissions expose elderly patients to more resistant organisms.

"In the elderly, chest infection is rarely due to a single cause. It is usually the result of multiple small vulnerabilities adding up over time," adds Dr. Jha.

Prevention Of Chest Infections In The Elderly

Preventing chest infections like pneumonia in the elderly requires boosting immunity, reducing exposure, and supporting lung health. Here, take a look at some preventive measures.

Annual flu and pneumococcal vaccines: These protect against influenza, which often precedes bacterial pneumonia, and key pathogens like Streptococcus pneumoniae.

These protect against influenza, which often precedes bacterial pneumonia, and key pathogens like Streptococcus pneumoniae. Frequent handwashing and hygiene: Washing hands with soap for 20 seconds, using sanitiser, and disinfecting surfaces prevents germ spread via droplets. Caregivers should follow these tips to avoid transmitting viruses or bacteria.

Washing hands with soap for 20 seconds, using sanitiser, and disinfecting surfaces prevents germ spread via droplets. Caregivers should follow these tips to avoid transmitting viruses or bacteria. Quit smoking and avoid smoke exposure: Tobacco damages lung cilia, trapping mucous and pathogens. Cessation can help in clearing the airways and reduce the chances of pneumonia.

Tobacco damages lung cilia, trapping mucous and pathogens. Cessation can help in clearing the airways and reduce the chances of pneumonia. Healthy diet and hydration: Nutrient-rich foods (fruits, vegetables, proteins) and ample fluids can help strengthen immunity and thin mucous. Aim for 6-8 glasses daily to prevent dehydration-related issues.

Nutrient-rich foods (fruits, vegetables, proteins) and ample fluids can help strengthen immunity and thin mucous. Aim for 6-8 glasses daily to prevent dehydration-related issues. Regular exercise and breathing techniques: Light activity like walking or chair yoga can enhance lung capacity and circulation. Performing deep breathing exercises daily can clear airways.

Light activity like walking or chair yoga can enhance lung capacity and circulation. Performing deep breathing exercises daily can clear airways. Manage chronic conditions: Control diabetes, heart disease, or COPD using medicines and check-ups, as they increase the risks.

Control diabetes, heart disease, or COPD using medicines and check-ups, as they increase the risks. Avoid contacts and crowds: Limit time with ill people, especially in winter, and wear masks in high-risk settings. Isolate yourself if you're symptomatic to break transmission chains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.