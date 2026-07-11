Children today spend a large part of their day moving from school to tuition classes, sports coaching and structured activities. Every free hour is often filled with another lesson, another screen or another planned task. In this routine, boredom is usually seen as something that should be avoided. However, occasional boredom is not a sign that a child is wasting time. It is often the beginning of imagination, independent thinking and emotional growth.

Parents naturally want to provide the best opportunities for their children. Enrichment activities certainly have value, but an overstructured schedule can leave very little room for a child to think freely, make choices or simply explore personal interests. Free time allows the brain to slow down, process experiences and create new ideas without constant external direction.

Research in child development has consistently shown that unstructured play and self-directed activities support healthy cognitive and emotional development. During moments of boredom, children are more likely to invent games, create stories, solve problems independently or discover new hobbies. These experiences strengthen skills that cannot always be taught inside a classroom.

Healthy boredom can help children develop:

Creativity by encouraging imagination instead of passive entertainment

Problem solving skills as they learn to think of their own ways to stay engaged

Planning and organisation through self-directed activities

Emotional regulation by learning to tolerate moments without constant stimulation

Confidence that comes from completing tasks without adult guidance

Flexibility in adapting to situations where every moment is not planned

These experiences also contribute to what many child development experts describe as the five Cs that support healthy growth. These include confidence, competence, connection, caring and character. Together, these qualities help children become responsible, compassionate and capable adults.

This does not mean that every child who feels bored should simply be left alone for long periods. There is an important difference between healthy boredom and prolonged withdrawal. Parents should pay attention if boredom is accompanied by persistent sadness, irritability, social isolation, changes in sleep, loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities or a noticeable decline in school performance. Such changes may require further assessment rather than being dismissed as ordinary boredom.

Children today also spend increasing amounts of time on digital devices. According to global estimates, many school aged children spend several hours each day on recreational screen use outside classroom learning. When every quiet moment is immediately filled with a phone, tablet or television, the opportunity for imagination gradually reduces. Constant digital stimulation can also affect attention span, sleep quality and emotional regulation over time. Creating regular screen free periods allows children to experience healthy pauses and discover activities that do not depend on digital entertainment.

Instead of immediately offering another tuition class or handing over a screen, families can encourage children to use their free time in simple and meaningful ways. Activities do not need to be expensive or highly organised.

Some ideas include:

Playing board games with siblings or family members

Solving puzzles or brain teasers

Drawing, painting or making simple craft projects

Reading a favourite story series

Gardening or caring for plants

Learning a new dance routine

Practising a favourite sport

Writing short stories or creating a simple podcast

Building with blocks or household materials

Parents do not need to provide solutions every time a child says, "I am bored." A brief pause before suggesting an activity often encourages children to think independently. Many eventually create their own games, stories or projects when given the opportunity.

Childhood is not only about academic achievement. It is also about developing curiosity, resilience, empathy and confidence. These qualities are built through everyday experiences, including moments when children are left with nothing to do except think, imagine and create. Protecting some unstructured time in a child's daily routine may appear simple, but it plays an important role in preparing children for the challenges and opportunities they will encounter throughout life.

(By Dr Ankit Prasad, Consultant, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital Noida)

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