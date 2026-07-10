Modern life demands constant attention. From juggling work deadlines and family responsibilities to endless notifications on our phones, over time, this cognitive overload can often leave us running low on mental bandwidth, making it harder to focus on things, solve problems, or regulate emotions.

According to dietitian Nmami Agarwal, when we put too much pressure on our brain, it slows down, just like our phones start to hang when there are too many tabs open at the same time. “Every unfinished task, unread message, constant notification, and recurring worry quietly takes up mental bandwidth. No wonder you feel mentally exhausted, forgetful, or unable to focus,” she shares while explaining what it actually means to run low on mental bandwidth and how it can be fixed.

What is Mental Bandwidth? How Do We Run Low on Mental Bandwidth?

According to Kent State University , mental bandwidth is the moment-to-moment amount of brain resources that each person possesses. Like time and physical energy, there is a limit to the amount of mental bandwidth we have available.

When we exhaust our physical energy, we become tired, more prone to injury, and less physically productive. Similarly, when we exhaust our mental bandwidth, we become mentally tired, more prone to making mistakes, and less productive at our work. “That's why you walk in the room and forget why you were here; you re-read the same sentence three times – well, you can't focus, and you keep reaching for a cup of coffee, thinking you're running low on energy, but you're running low on mental bandwidth,” she explains before sharing how it can be fixed.

How to Reverse This?

The dietitian also shares a few effective ways that can help you reverse this issue.

Writing Down a To-Do List

She explains that the brain loves closure, and when you write down to-do lists, finish small tasks at a time, and shut down unnecessary notifications, it helps to slow down your brain.

Taking Small Breaks

When you step away from screens for dedicated cool-down routines or utilise the time to practise breathing exercises, it refreshes your mind and prepares you for the next task.

Prioritising Sleep

According to her, getting proper sleep helps you shut down unnecessary “apps” opened in the background, which then allows your brain to have enough room to think again.

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