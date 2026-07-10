Dengue is usually associated with high fever, weakness, and a drop in platelet count. However, one of its most painful and troubling symptoms is severe joint and muscle pain. Many people are caught off guard by the intensity of these aches, which can make even simple movements like walking, climbing stairs, or getting out of bed difficult. Due to this extreme discomfort, dengue is also known as "breakbone fever," as patients often describe the pain as if their bones are breaking.

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, Chairman - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Spine Surgery, Robotic Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeon at Shalby International Hospital Gurugram, the dengue virus triggers a strong inflammatory response in the body. This inflammation affects the muscles, joints, tendons, and surrounding soft tissues, causing widespread pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. The knees, ankles, wrists, elbows, shoulders, and lower back are among the most commonly affected joints. Muscle pain, particularly in the thighs and calves, is also very common. While these symptoms usually improve as the infection clears, some people continue to experience pain long after the fever has gone. This makes proper medical evaluation extremely important.

Why Does Dengue Cause So Much Pain?

The body's immune system reacts strongly to the dengue virus, leading to inflammation throughout the body. This inflammatory response is responsible for the severe aches and stiffness that many patients experience. The pain is not limited to one area and may affect multiple joints and muscle groups at the same time.

For most people, the pain gradually reduces within two to four weeks as the infection resolves. During this period, adequate rest, good hydration, and medicines prescribed by the doctor are usually enough to manage the symptoms. It is important to avoid taking painkillers such as ibuprofen or diclofenac without medical advice during the acute stage of dengue, as these medicines may increase the risk of bleeding.

When Should You See An Orthopaedic Specialist?

Although joint and muscle pain usually improves with time, persistent or worsening symptoms should never be ignored. If pain continues for more than four to six weeks after recovery, it may indicate an underlying joint problem that needs further evaluation.

Medical attention should also be sought if there is noticeable joint swelling, redness, severe stiffness, inability to bear weight on a leg, or restricted movement. These symptoms may not simply be part of dengue recovery and should be assessed by an orthopaedic specialist. Early diagnosis can help identify the exact cause of the pain and prevent further complications.

Can Dengue Reveal Existing Joint Problems?

In some cases, dengue does not directly damage the joints but can bring attention to conditions that were already present. The inflammation caused by the infection may worsen symptoms of osteoarthritis or other joint disorders that had previously caused little or no discomfort.

Older adults are particularly vulnerable. Spending several days in bed during illness can lead to muscle weakness, reduced balance, and worsening arthritis symptoms. Even after the infection has cleared, they may continue to struggle with walking, climbing stairs, or performing daily activities without proper rehabilitation.

Patients With Joint Replacement Surgery

People who have undergone knee or hip replacement surgery may also notice increased discomfort during dengue. In most cases, this happens because of the body's inflammatory response rather than a problem with the artificial joint itself.

However, persistent pain, swelling, difficulty walking, or fever that returns after recovery should not be ignored. Although uncommon, these symptoms may require further investigation to rule out infection or other complications. Prompt evaluation by an orthopaedic specialist helps ensure that any serious issue is identified and treated early.

Recovery And Regaining Strength

Recovery does not end when the fever disappears. Once the treating physician confirms that it is safe, patients should gradually return to physical activity. Gentle stretching exercises, short walks, and supervised physiotherapy can improve joint movement, rebuild muscle strength, and reduce stiffness.

It is equally important not to rush back into strenuous exercise or heavy physical work. Giving the body enough time to recover allows the muscles and joints to heal properly and reduces the risk of prolonged pain or delayed recovery.

"Once the fever has settled and the physician permits, gentle stretching, gradual walking, and supervised physiotherapy can help restore muscle strength, improve joint mobility, and reduce stiffness. Returning to strenuous exercise too early may delay recovery," said Dr Verma.

Dengue-related joint and muscle pain is a recognised part of the illness and, for most patients, it improves over time. However, pain that persists, worsens, or is accompanied by swelling, weakness, or difficulty walking should not be dismissed as a normal part of recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.